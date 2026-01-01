Fastly Log explorer Fastly's Log Explorer & Insights allows you to quickly identify anomalies and troubleshoot them before they impact your services. Read this datasheet

Fastly Alerts Our in-app Alerts feature allows you to set and share critical information that needs immediate attention. Improve your alerting capabilities with simple alert set up. Read this datasheet

Fastly's Edge Observer Dashboards datasheet Fastly's Edge Observer provides your organization with centralized visibility and insights across your entire Fastly account and services via system and custom dashboards. Read this datasheet

Fastly Alerts Datasheet Fastly Alerts enables your organization to set configuration rules that define when alerts should be triggered and how notifications should be handled. Read this datasheet

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: SaaS Explore the challenges facing SaaS organizations today and learn how to regain control and deploy at the edge with flexibility. Read this report

Buyers Guide for CDN Navigate the CDN landscape confidently and find your perfect fit. Read this eBook

Fastly Edge Platform: The technology behind better businesses Technology is the muscle behind user experiences, and it directly relates to your bottom line. By leveraging the right infrastructure, you can build and scale smarter, optimize the user experience, and improve security. Read this datasheet

Fastly Domain Inspector Insightful metrics are critical to evaluating and improving your delivery strategy. Make sure you’re equipped with domain-level metrics to keep your websites and services running smoothly. Read this datasheet

Fastly High Volume Logging WBR Real-time logging lets you see what’s happening with your traffic and empowers you to make informed decisions. Read this datasheet

Fastly Logging WBR Fastly Logging provides rich, customizable real-time log data to let you uncover vulnerabilities and inefficiencies. Read this datasheet

Fastly Origin Inspector WBR Inspector provides visualizations that offer real-time and historical insight into responses from your origin. Read this datasheet