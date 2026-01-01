Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Observability resources
- Fastly Log explorer
Fastly's Log Explorer & Insights allows you to quickly identify anomalies and troubleshoot them before they impact your services.
- Fastly Alerts
Our in-app Alerts feature allows you to set and share critical information that needs immediate attention. Improve your alerting capabilities with simple alert set up.
- Fastly's Edge Observer Dashboards datasheet
Fastly's Edge Observer provides your organization with centralized visibility and insights across your entire Fastly account and services via system and custom dashboards.
- Fastly Alerts Datasheet
Fastly Alerts enables your organization to set configuration rules that define when alerts should be triggered and how notifications should be handled.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: SaaS
Explore the challenges facing SaaS organizations today and learn how to regain control and deploy at the edge with flexibility.
- Buyers Guide for CDN
Navigate the CDN landscape confidently and find your perfect fit.
- Fastly Edge Platform: The technology behind better businesses
Technology is the muscle behind user experiences, and it directly relates to your bottom line. By leveraging the right infrastructure, you can build and scale smarter, optimize the user experience, and improve security.
- Fastly Domain Inspector
Insightful metrics are critical to evaluating and improving your delivery strategy. Make sure you’re equipped with domain-level metrics to keep your websites and services running smoothly.
- Fastly High Volume Logging WBR
Real-time logging lets you see what’s happening with your traffic and empowers you to make informed decisions.
- Fastly Logging WBR
Fastly Logging provides rich, customizable real-time log data to let you uncover vulnerabilities and inefficiencies.
- Fastly Origin Inspector WBR
Inspector provides visualizations that offer real-time and historical insight into responses from your origin.
- Fastly Media Shield WBR
Fastly Media Shield lower costs by reducing origin traffic while maintaining high performance and low latency.