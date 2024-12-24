The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
Company The team behind better online experiences Network Map A new architecture for the modern internet Industry Analyst Relations See what industry analysts say about Fastly News Recent updates and announcements Platform The platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiences Customer Stories See how the best of the web succeed Events Connect with Fastly at an event Careers Join the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure Savings Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend Multi-cloud Optimization Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources Customer Trust Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives Privacy Enablement Learn how to protect your user's data Sustainability Dashboard See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly Free
Developers Build something amazing today Fast Forward Creating a more trustworthy internet Dev Tools Dev tools built for teams - with an edge Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Community Join developers around the world Sign up Create a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with Fastly Help deliver safe, fast and engaging experiences Cloud Partners Learn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud services Channel Partners Enhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly products Technology & Integration Partners Explore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal Login Access all your Fastly partner resources Become a Partner Enhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly products Find a Partner Let us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

Documentation Get the most out of Fastly Resource Library Explore data sheets, reports, and more Fastly Academy Hands on learning with Fastly products Learning Center Learn about Internet technology Blog Our latest thoughts and ideas Security Research Stronger security through research Fastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support Center How can we help? Contact Us Get in touch today

Next-Gen WAF Product Brief

See how Fastly next-gen WAF easily integrates with DevOps and how it can protect against advanced web layer attacks.

Security

A single solution to protect all your apps and APIs

When your business is growing and innovating at a rapid rate, other web application firewalls can fail to keep up: too many false positives, limited DevOps integrations, and incompatibility with your mix of applications and differing architectures. The Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) provides advanced web application and API protection (WAAP) for your applications, APIs, and microservices, wherever they live, from a single unified solution.

Protection everywhere your apps operate

The Fastly Next-Gen WAF flexibly deploys in any environment and can protect apps and APIs wherever they are—in containers, on-prem, in the cloud, or on the edge—with one integrated solution.

See real threats, not false positives

Almost 90% of our customers have our WAF in full blocking mode. We take a threshold approach to blocking so you can run our solution in full, automated blocking mode in production with virtually no false positives. This enables you to scale protection without dealing with the maintenance overhead that legacy WAFs require.

Defeat advanced threats

Get protection that goes beyond OWASP Top 10 injection-style web attacks. We provide coverage against advanced threats including account takeover (ATO) via credential stuffing, malicious bots, API abuse, and more—all in one solution.

With the Deception action in the Next-Gen WAF, we help turn the tables on attackers by using their own curiosity and persistence against them. Deception for Invalid Login Responses helps address a common attack vector, account takeover (ATO), in a new, unique way. It's easy to configure, with no ongoing maintenance actions required beyond using the action in a rule.

When the Next-Gen WAF identifies POST requests to login forms that match these rules, it prevents the requests from accessing your origin and returns an invalid credentials page. This response tricks attackers into believing their attack failed due to incorrect credentials, when the WAF actually blocked them. The Deception response discourages attackers from continuing their account takeover attempts to save resources and time.

Learn more about how to configure Deception here.

Fast time-to-value

Unlike traditional web application firewalls, our next-gen WAF deploys in an average of 60 minutes and you don't need to pay extra managed services fees for rules tuning or ongoing maintenance.

Visibility for faster remediation

Reporting and alerting feedback loops provide Layer 7 visibility across your entire app and API footprint. Integrations with DevOps and security toolchains empower teams to make decisions from the same baseline of security data provided via alerts, our API, or management console.

Key Benefits

  • Eliminate false positives: Almost 90% of customers are in full blocking mode

  • Trusted and proven: 90,000+ app deployments protected

  • Deploy anywhere: From edge to on-prem with support for 100+ cloud-native and data center platforms.

"It works straight out of the box, scales automatically, and does a great job at providing visibility while securing the application."

Anson Gomes Lead Security Engineer

What we detect and block 

  • OWASP Top 10 - Protect against both classic OWASP Top 10 attacks and advanced web attacks.

  • Account takeover (ATO) - Block ATO attacks by inspecting web requests and correlating anomalous activity with malicious intent.

  • API protection - Stop API abuse by monitoring for unexpected values and parameters submitted by endpoints and blocking unauthorized requests.

  • Bot protection - Prevent bad bots from performing malicious actions against your websites and APIs by identifying and mitigating them before they can negatively impact your bottom line or your user experience.

  • DDoS - Prevent malicious automated traffic that aims to overwhelm or abuse your apps so they are unavailable. When defined traffic thresholds for key application functions are met we automatically block the abusive traffic.

  • Rate limiting - Stop malicious and anomalous high-volume web requests, reduce web server and API utilization, and let legitimate traffic through to application and API endpoints with our advanced rate limiting features.

Our patented approach

Using lightweight software modules and agents throughout your web servers and applications, we collect information about your security posture and surface these real-time event details through self-service dashboards, intelligent alerting, and powerful reporting, powered by the Signal Sciences-developed Cloud Engine. 

Unlike common regex-based WAFs, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF uses SmartParse, our highly accurate detection method that evaluates the context of each request and how it would actually execute to determine if there are malicious or anomalous payloads in requests. This feeds into our Network Learning Exchange (NLX), which recognizes attack patterns across our customer network and then proactively alerts and defends all our customers against the same attack. 

Our management console quickly provides actionable information and key metrics in a centralized interface, unlike many legacy WAF vendors who require you to log in to multiple instances to gain visibility across your deployment footprint. Additionally, any request telemetry reported in our console can be ingested into your other security tools via our API.

“It’s refreshing to work with a security product that not only provides exceptional security benefits, but also prioritizes performance, reliability, and overall operational manageability.”

Jenner Holden VP of Information Security

Deploy anywhere 

Our deployment options provide the flexibility in development, security, and operations that teams need, enabling you to install our solution at different points in your stack, from edge to on-premises. For further detail on deployment options, see our Architecture and Deployment Overview

Cloud and container-native: Our agent-module pair installs at your web server, API gateway, or at the app level within minutes. Native integrations with container orchestration tools, like Kubernetes, and service meshes, like Envoy Proxy and Istio, provide visibility into both north-south (client-server) and east-west (service-to-service) requests. 

Datacenter and legacy apps: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF can be installed to inspect traffic prior to web requests reaching the app or API endpoint such as at the load balancer (A10 Networks, HAProxy, NGINX) or at the API gateway (Ambassador, Kong, Cloudentity). If your requirements don’t allow for installation at the load balancer or API gateway, our agent can be deployed in reverse proxy mode. 

Edge WAF: Our edge deployment bundles the best of the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, always-on DDoS mitigation inherent in our edge cloud network, and TLS management. Realize the performance benefits of our global network while simultaneously securing your traffic—all without deploying and managing multiple solutions. 

Cloud WAF: We host the agent for you so there’s no software to install. You just change your DNS record to route traffic to our hosted agent where inspection and decisioning occurs: legitimate traffic is let through to the app or API origin. 

Hybrid: Have a variety of infrastructure and technology in your environment? Our range of deployment options means you don’t have to cobble together different WAF solutions or leave some apps and APIs unprotected. Deploy everywhere and still get centralized management and visibility.

“Signal Sciences [Fastly] in three words: Easy. Powerful. Magic. I would absolutely recommend Signal Sciences to other companies looking for a WAF solution that does a great job protecting environments and doesn’t require a ton of time and effort to tune and manage. It gets things right the first time.”

Kevin Hanaford Senior Manager of Security & IT

Right-sized protection 

Fastly provides right-size protection to meet your business needs. Our Security packages provide comprehensive web application and API protection in easy-to-purchase options.

Fastly is the only vendor to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for seven consecutive years and is one of the highest-rated WAAP solutions on the market with an overall rating of 5/5 stars.

Read the blog

Related Resources

Ready to get started?

Get in touch
Talk to an expert