The AI Speed Tax This year’s Global Security Report addresses the sprawling influence of AI in detail, containing new trends and approaches that cybersecurity professionals can easily build into their 2026 strategies. Read this report

How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats The Security How-To Series by Fastly tackles today’s escalating threat landscape head-on. As digital experiences grow more connected, attackers are increasingly exploiting overlapping attack surfaces across web applications, launching broad, automated campaigns with alarming efficiency. Some common and dangerous methods—like Account Takeover attacks—use stolen credentials to infiltrate systems at scale, leading to fraud, and brand damage. Watch the webinar

Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - Europe This report, focused on seven Europen countries - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, offers deep insights into their cybersecurity challenges and how they plan to overcome them. Read this report

How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats - EMEA The Security How-To Series by Fastly tackles today’s escalating threat landscape head-on. As digital experiences grow more connected, attackers are increasingly exploiting overlapping attack surfaces across web applications, launching broad, automated campaigns with alarming efficiency. Some common and dangerous methods—like Account Takeover attacks—use stolen credentials to infiltrate systems at scale, leading to fraud, and brand damage. Watch the webinar

Fastly Managed Security Enterprise service Managed Security Enterprise provides comprehensive, white-glove 24/7/365 defense for your applications and APIs Read this datasheet

Fastly Response Security Service Respond quickly and effectively to suspected attacks with industry-leading guidance from Fastly security experts. Read this datasheet

Fastly Managed Security Professional service Managed Security Professional offers focused, proactive 24/7 protection for your most critical apps and APIs. Read this datasheet

Fastly Q2 Threat Insights Report Fastly’s Q2 Threat Insights report focuses exclusively on AI bots, a rapidly growing category of automated traffic that is reshaping how content is accessed, scraped, and potentially monetized across the web. Read this report

Fastly AI Bot Management Fastly AI Bot Management helps you detect and block unwanted content scraping without consent or attribution by AI bots. Read this datasheet

Fastly Q1 Threat Insights Report Get the latest security intelligence from Fastly's Security Research Team. With visibility across 130,000 apps and APIs and 6.5 trillion requests per month, our Q1 2025 Threat Insights Report delivers a comprehensive analysis of emerging attack trends to help security leaders strengthen their defenses. Read this report

How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimizing Your Website for Speed Learn how to stop escalating web application attacks such as Account Takeovers from harming your business. Watch the webinar

Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - ANZ See the key cybersecurity goals and concerns driving ANZ security leaders in the year ahead Read this report

Elevating Kubernetes Security at Fastly Learn from Senior Principal Security Architect Roshan Daneshvaran about Fastly's unique approach to Kubernetes security, with key takeaways and tips for how to assess your own security program. Read this white paper

Waging War Against Bots, Not Customers | Fastly + Forrester Join Forrester Principal Analyst Sandy Carielli and experts from Frontier Airlines, Stripe, Zopa Bank, and Fastly as we explore how to effectively combat bots without compromising user experience. Watch this video