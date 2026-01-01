Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Security resources
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- The AI Speed Tax
This year’s Global Security Report addresses the sprawling influence of AI in detail, containing new trends and approaches that cybersecurity professionals can easily build into their 2026 strategies.
- How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats
The Security How-To Series by Fastly tackles today’s escalating threat landscape head-on. As digital experiences grow more connected, attackers are increasingly exploiting overlapping attack surfaces across web applications, launching broad, automated campaigns with alarming efficiency. Some common and dangerous methods—like Account Takeover attacks—use stolen credentials to infiltrate systems at scale, leading to fraud, and brand damage.
- A RedMonk Conversation: Kelly Shortridge Talks Security at Fastly
A RedMonk Conversation: Kelly Shortridge Talks Security at Fastly
- SmartParse Detection Technology
SmartParse Detection Technology
- Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - Europe
This report, focused on seven Europen countries - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, offers deep insights into their cybersecurity challenges and how they plan to overcome them.
- How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats - EMEA
The Security How-To Series by Fastly tackles today’s escalating threat landscape head-on. As digital experiences grow more connected, attackers are increasingly exploiting overlapping attack surfaces across web applications, launching broad, automated campaigns with alarming efficiency. Some common and dangerous methods—like Account Takeover attacks—use stolen credentials to infiltrate systems at scale, leading to fraud, and brand damage.
- Fastly Managed Security Enterprise service
Managed Security Enterprise provides comprehensive, white-glove 24/7/365 defense for your applications and APIs
- Fastly Response Security Service
Respond quickly and effectively to suspected attacks with industry-leading guidance from Fastly security experts.
- Fastly Managed Security Professional service
Managed Security Professional offers focused, proactive 24/7 protection for your most critical apps and APIs.
- Fastly Q2 Threat Insights Report
Fastly’s Q2 Threat Insights report focuses exclusively on AI bots, a rapidly growing category of automated traffic that is reshaping how content is accessed, scraped, and potentially monetized across the web.
- Fastly AI Bot Management
Fastly AI Bot Management helps you detect and block unwanted content scraping without consent or attribution by AI bots.
- Fastly Q1 Threat Insights Report
Get the latest security intelligence from Fastly's Security Research Team. With visibility across 130,000 apps and APIs and 6.5 trillion requests per month, our Q1 2025 Threat Insights Report delivers a comprehensive analysis of emerging attack trends to help security leaders strengthen their defenses.
- How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimizing Your Website for Speed
Learn how to stop escalating web application attacks such as Account Takeovers from harming your business.
- [APAC] How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimizing Your Website for Speed
Learn how to stop escalating web application attacks such as Account Takeovers from harming your business.
- Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - ANZ
See the key cybersecurity goals and concerns driving ANZ security leaders in the year ahead
- Elevating Kubernetes Security at Fastly
Learn from Senior Principal Security Architect Roshan Daneshvaran about Fastly's unique approach to Kubernetes security, with key takeaways and tips for how to assess your own security program.
- Waging War Against Bots, Not Customers | Fastly + Forrester
Join Forrester Principal Analyst Sandy Carielli and experts from Frontier Airlines, Stripe, Zopa Bank, and Fastly as we explore how to effectively combat bots without compromising user experience.
- Total Economic Impact™ of Fastly Application Security Solutions
Discover how Fastly's web application and API protection (WAAP) solutions delivered a 235% ROI and $4.23M in net benefits over three years.