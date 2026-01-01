The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
Company The team behind better online experiences Network Map A new architecture for the modern internet Industry Analyst Relations See what industry analysts say about Fastly News Recent updates and announcements Platform The platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiences Customer Stories See how the best of the web succeed Events Connect with Fastly at an event Careers Join the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure Savings Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend Multi-cloud Optimization Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources Customer Trust Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives Privacy Enablement Learn how to protect your user's data Sustainability Dashboard See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly Free
Developers Build something amazing today Fast Forward Creating a more trustworthy internet Dev Tools Dev tools built for teams - with an edge Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Community Join developers around the world Sign up Create a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with Fastly Help deliver safe, fast and engaging experiences Cloud Partners Learn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud services Channel Partners Enhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly products Technology & Integration Partners Explore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal Login Access all your Fastly partner resources Become a Partner Enhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly products Find a Partner Let us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

Documentation Get the most out of Fastly Resource Library Explore data sheets, reports, and more Fastly Academy Hands on learning with Fastly products Learning Center Learn about Internet technology Blog Our latest thoughts and ideas Security Research Stronger security through research Fastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support Center How can we help? Contact Us Get in touch today

Life Time

With more than 165 athletic clubs in the US and Canada and an expanding network of Life Time Work and Life Time Living communities, Life Time equips its 1.4 million members (and growing!) to pursue mind, body, social, family, and community health. Customer experience is everything for Life Time: premium services in premium locations, delivered by the best people, equipment, and technology.

Premium lifestyle brand, Life Time, supports commitment to deliver exceptional experiences for members and developers with Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

The opportunity

In place since the ‘90s, Life Time’s former CDN was not keeping pace with the company’s rapid evolution.  Delivering new videos, experiences and interactive schedules for thousands of classes on Life Time's website required additional speed and efficiency. Purging the cache for its website used to take 10 to 15 minutes, and developer deployments had to take place on the previous CDN’s schedule. With the goal of a solution that would enhance user experiences on the front end and provide a more agile development experience on the back end, Life Time turned to Fastly.

The solution

Transitioning to Fastly CDN provided Life Time with the advantages needed to seamlessly offer optimized service and experiences to its members, without interruption. "The Life Time app experience is now snappy," said Marc Gillitzer, Senior Director of Technology at Life Time. "Members and prospective members alike will be delighted by the speed they experience on our public website and mobile app." The Fastly API gives Life Time's developers direct control over traffic, caching, and deployments, eliminating the need to wait for vendor actions or approvals.

Even better, Fastly Next-Gen WAF empowers Life Time's security team to work side by side with the development team to observe traffic, examine code, uncover potential attacks, and block malicious actors. With security and development integrated and using the same interface, the time to prevent or remediate threats is significantly reduced. As a partner, Fastly also provides proactive support, innovative capabilities, and responsive communication. "Fastly brings us a genuine, first-class relationship with people who are continually seeking ways to help." said Gillitzer.

Near-instant cache purge pleases users and liberates developers

"We have a lot of rich content on our site," Gillitzer said. "With Fastly, we’re able to deliver an experience that aligns with our high expectations and brand." The switch to Fastly's CDN was dramatic: Cache purge time was cut from over 10 minutes to less than a second anywhere in the world. "We've got a 90% cache hit ratio and 97% cache covered, so when we're serving up content, it's fast," Gillitzer said. "Our mobile app has five stars, and some of that is clearly attributable to our fast response times." More recently, Life Time has been experimenting with moving elements of the site to Compute, Fastly's advanced serverless platform, which allows the company to scale traffic with zero impact on latency.

That 99.9% improvement in purge time not only ensures a great user experience, but affords Life Time’s developers the freedom to iterate quickly. The ability to integrate the deploying and purging of cache into the CI/CD pipeline creates a vastly superior development experience. Plus, access to the Fastly API eliminates the need for Life Time developers to coordinate their purge plans with their CDN vendor.

Sophisticated Next-Gen WAF keeps pace with business

As Life Time traffic has grown, so too has its security needs. For example, expanding internationally has made Life Time realize the need to fine-tune the way it identifies and blocks potentially malicious traffic.

Unlike a legacy, rules-based WAF, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF enables visibility and protection based on more granular variables, such as the header or the user agent string. "The signals-based technology of the Next-Gen WAF lets us do more targeted blocking rather than blocking entire content types or countries," Gillitzer said. Because development and security teams are using the same tools, it makes it easier for them to work together to build a better product. "Getting developers and security engineers working together in the same UI greatly simplifies things when we're going to roll out an app, so we can see the behavior and make adjustments. This has been a really significant improvement for us," said Gillitzer.

Partnership

From the first days of implementing Fastly's CDN, Gillitzer appreciated how seamless it was to work with Fastly. "Making the transition to Fastly was easy and effortless for our development and platform engineering teams," Gillitzer said. "And that same, great experience continues today."

A key way Fastly sets itself apart from other vendors is to come forward with help and ideas before Life Time even has to ask. That's true for security issues—like when Fastly alerts Life Time to a traffic spike suggesting a DDoS attack—or issues with the Fastly platform. "With other vendors, if there is an outage I’ve had to seek them out at times and ask for a root cause analysis, but Fastly comes forward proactively," Gillitzer said.

What's been most important for Life Time is knowing they can count on Fastly to keep looking for ways to make Life Time's business better. "We are always maturing, always modernizing at Life Time, and it's exciting to work with a company like Fastly that's also innovating. It's really exciting because we're growing together. This is what makes a great partnership," Gillitzer said. Being able to trust Fastly as a partner enables Life Time to experience new technologies, like edge computing, without worrying about infrastructure or scaling. "Those pieces are solved for us," Gillitzer said, "so we can focus on the code and the service we're trying to build."

Key takeaway

"Fastly has been fantastic for allowing our development teams to control their own destiny, and our members are getting a premium experience. Our account exec is always there for us, asking us what we need. It's not merely about selling us on the next thing; it's about finding out where we want to go with our business and how Fastly can support getting us there." Gillitzer concluded.

Life Time's relationship with Fastly illustrates the value of having a true partner who is committed to your success. A strong partnership accelerates product delivery by providing the freedom to innovate, access to advanced technologies, and the security of knowing someone has your back.

lifetime.life
Industry: Ecommerce, Retail
Location: North America
Customer since: 2015

Favorite features
Fastly API
Next-Gen WAF
Fastly CDN
Compute
Enterprise support

"Fastly is like being on an expressway. Once you get onto their CDN and put a service out there, if you literally do nothing else—even caching—you already see significant drops in latency just from being on their network."

— Marc Gillitzer, Senior Director of Technology

"By using the Fastly Edge Cloud platform, our teams can work together so everybody is going to build a better product. All the way through, we have clear observability and great performance, and we secure that application for the end user."

— Marc Gillitzer, Senior Director of Technology

"Our relationship with Fastly helps ensure that our members have a premium experience—all the way from the client and caching to secure delivery."

— Marc Gillitzer, Senior Director of Technology