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Edge Computing vs. Cloud Computing

Edge and cloud computing are different methods for storing and processing data. Their core difference is the location where this storage and processing occurs. In cloud computing, data is stored and processed at centralized data centers, potentially in locations distant from a user’s request. In edge computing, data is processed physically closer to the user request (at the edge).

As digital systems grow more complex and data-driven, how and where computing happens is a matter of business strategy. While cloud and edge computing can be complimentary approaches, understanding their strengths and the best scenarios in which to use them helps businesses build efficient and scalable strategies. 

What is cloud computing and how does it work? 

Key cloud computing features and capabilities

Cloud computing refers to delivering computing services (think storage, processing power, databases, networking, and software) over the internet from centralized data centers. 

Core characteristics

  • On-demand resources. Users can access computing power and storage as needed without owning physical infrastructure.

  • Scalability. Businesses can easily scale resources up or down based on demand.

  • Cost efficiency. Pay-as-you-go pricing models reduce upfront hardware costs.

  • Centralized management. Maintenance and monitoring are simplified, since computing happens at defined locations. 

  • High availability and redundancy. Cloud providers offer robust infrastructure with failover mechanisms.

  • Global accessibility. Services can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection.

How does cloud computing work? 

Cloud computing works by delivering computing resources (servers, storage, databases, software) over the internet instead of relying on local hardware. Cloud providers operate large data centers filled with physical servers that are virtualized into smaller, flexible units. 

When a user or application requests resources, these ‘virtual’ machines or services are allocated based on this demand. This allows users to scale compute up or down as needed. This model enables businesses to access powerful infrastructure remotely, pay only for what they use, and avoid managing any physical equipment.

What is edge computing and how does it work? 

Key edge computing features and capabilities

Edge computing is a distributed computing model where data processing happens close to the source of data generation (think IoT devices, sensors, or local edge servers) rather than relying on a centralized data center, like in cloud computing. 

Core characteristics

  • Low latency. Edge computing processes data near the user or device, which dramatically reduces any delays. This is critical for applications that require real-time responses; autonomous vehicles,  industrial automation etc. 

  • Bandwidth optimization. Only relevant or processed data is sent to the cloud, reducing network load and costs.

  • Real-time decision making. Edge computing enables immediate responses; users/applications don’t have to wait for round-trip communication to a distant server.

  • Improved reliability. Systems can continue operating even with limited or intermittent internet connectivity.

  • Enhanced privacy and security. Sensitive data can remain local rather than being transmitted to centralized servers.

  • Scalability at the edge. Edge computing supports large networks of distributed devices like IoT ecosystems. 

How does edge computing work? 

Edge computing works by processing data directly at or near the source where it is generated, instead of sending all data to a centralized cloud. Data is analyzed locally in real time, allowing for faster responses and reduced reliance on internet connectivity. 

Only necessary or summarized data may be sent to the cloud for further storage or analysis. This approach improves speed, reduces bandwidth usage, and enables systems to operate efficiently even in environments with limited or intermittent network access.

Cloud computing vs edge computing - what are the differences? 

Characteristic

Cloud Computing

Edge Computing

Processing location

Centralized data centers

Near data source (devices or local nodes)

Latency

Higher (due to distance)

Very low

Bandwidth usage

High (data sent to cloud)

Reduced (local processing)

Scalability

Highly scalable centrally

Scales via distributed nodes

Reliability

Depends on internet connectivity

Can function offline/locally

Use cases

Data analytics, storage, SaaS

Real-time systems, IoT, autonomous systems

Data privacy

Data often leaves local environment

Data can remain local

When should you use cloud computing? 

Use cloud computing when: 

  • You need massive storage and computing power

  • Applications are not latency-sensitive (data analytics, backups)

  • You want centralized control and management

  • You are building web apps, SaaS platforms, or enterprise systems

  • Scalability and cost efficiency are top priorities

Some examples:

When should you use edge computing? 

Use edge computing when:

  • You need real-time or near-instant responses

  • Network connectivity is limited or unreliable

  • You want to reduce bandwidth costs

  • You are working with IoT devices or sensors

  • Data privacy requires local processing

Some examples:

  • Autonomous vehicles

  • Smart factories

  • Healthcare monitoring devices

  • Augmented/virtual reality systems

  • Applications that require real-time decisioning

Can you use edge computing and cloud computing together? 

Short answer, yes. This is a hybrid approach. In practice, many modern systems combine both approaches: Edge computing handles real-time processing, while cloud computing handles heavy computation, storage, and analytics.

This hybrid model provides the best of both worlds; speed at the edge and scale in the cloud.

How Fastly can help 

Fastly provides edge computing through its edge cloud platform, which moves computation, content delivery, and security functions closer to end users across a globally distributed network of servers. Instead of relying solely on centralized data centers, Fastly processes requests at edge locations, reducing latency and enabling faster, more responsive applications.

With Fastly, developers can run code, cache content, and apply security controls directly at the edge in real time. This allows applications to deliver personalized content, make instant decisions, and handle traffic efficiently while minimizing round-trip time to origin servers.

In short, Fastly enables organizations to build fast, scalable, and secure digital experiences by bringing computing power closer to users, combining the speed of edge computing with the flexibility of cloud infrastructure.

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