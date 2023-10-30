How does your CDN stack up?

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Company The team behind better online experiences Network Map A new architecture for the modern internet Industry Analyst Relations See what industry analysts say about Fastly News Recent updates and announcements Platform The platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiences Customer Stories See how the best of the web succeed Events Connect with Fastly at an event Careers Join the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure Savings Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend Multi-cloud Optimization Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources Customer Trust Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives Privacy Enablement Learn how to protect your user's data Sustainability Dashboard See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

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Developers Build something amazing today Fast Forward Creating a more trustworthy internet Dev Tools Dev tools built for teams - with an edge Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Community Join developers around the world Sign up Create a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with Fastly Help deliver safe, fast and engaging experiences Cloud Partners Learn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud services Channel Partners Enhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly products Technology & Integration Partners Explore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal Login Access all your Fastly partner resources Become a Partner Enhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly products Find a Partner Let us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

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Documentation Get the most out of Fastly Resource Library Explore data sheets, reports, and more Fastly Academy Hands on learning with Fastly products Learning Center Learn about Internet technology Blog Our latest thoughts and ideas Security Research Stronger security through research Fastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support Center How can we help? Contact Us Get in touch today

How does your CDN stack up?

Fastly is quantifiably better than other CDNs. Get real-time content control and visibility, and boost performance. And that’s just the beginning.

Why move to Fastly?

43%
Faster time to first byte (TTFB) than using Akamai CDN*
30x
Faster global key-value distribution than Akamai**

See the methodology behind how we got these numbers.

  • Architecture: Fastly is differentiated from legacy CDNs by being built for the modern internet. We have powerful POPs on one network to cache more and deliver faster.

  • Performance: A better network accelerates your web and app performance and delivers true real-time features. Deliver faster, cache more, and purge instantly (150ms Mean Purge Time) by doing more from the edge and less from your origin.

  • Control and Configurability: Full configurability gives you control over your content, caching, and roll-backs. Fastly is DevOps and CI/CD friendly, and always API-first.

  • Marketplace: Fastly is the only external CDN on the AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace, providing simplified billing and procurement.

  • Real-Time Visibility: Our real-time log streaming, to a provider of choice, provides instant visibility into traffic, performance, potential threats, and troubleshooting. Eliminate black boxes and access granular visibility at every stage of the request path, from origin to edge.

  • Superior Support: Fastly delivers superior customer support with a CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) score of 95%, and a G2 ‘Quality of Support’ rating of 9.4, compared to Akamai’s 8.1 (as of January 2024) .

  • Secure: Fastly minimizes the attack surface area present in most multi-tenant serverless platforms through our isolation technology, which creates/destroys a sandbox in microseconds for each individual request our platform processes–unlike with V8 instances.

  • Accessing distributed data instantaneously - Read local, distribute key-value pairs globally in 320 ms with the Fastly KV Store.

How Fastly stacks up to other providers

Fastly Rating

Akamai Rating

Architecture

Unified infrastructure

Single network

Granular caching

Performance

Real-time communication

Cache purge

Origin shielding/mid-tier caching

Video streaming

Image optimization

Control and Configurability

Flexibility

Configuration speed

DevOps and CI/CD friendly

Programmable API-first

Serverless development

Language support

Runtime execution

Developer experience

Security

Key value stores

Real-Time Visibility

Origin metrics

Log integrations

Log streaming

Live event monitoring

Custom data visualizations

Switching CDNs shouldn’t be a hassle. Fastly makes migration seamless—with expert support and up to 120 days free. Get better performance, security, and reliability, without the headaches. Ready to move? Let’s make it easy.

https://learn.fastly.com/migration-promo-offer-2025.html

Hear what our customers have to say

“With Fastly, we can configure and tweak our platform continuously. We continue to see performance improvements and saw an 18% performance improvement in time to first byte (TTFB), which is impressive.HTTP/3 combined with Brotli, a new compression system, gives our customers better performance and a much faster experience.”

David Annez, Head of Engineering, Loveholidays

“Because I'm an engineer, if I have questions they are usually pretty technical. It's a joy to work with support people that get the technical questions I have. And anytime I open a support ticket with Fastly, I get a response that same day from the right person with the technical proficiency to help me figure out my problem.”

Brian Benns, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, GIPHY

“We chose Fastly because of its flexibility. Fastly opens up the entire configuration to us; we can do whatever we want and then push it out. You can’t do that with any other CDN. Most CDNs have a complex UI that you have to mess with, and you have to access an engineer to make config changes. Fastly saves us time and energy.”

Alan Schaaf, Founder and CEO of Imgur

Hear what analysts have to say

Fastly Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm

See why independent experts gave our vision, innovation, and roadmap a 5/5 score.

Download the report

The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Of Fastly Network Services

Fastly delivered 189% ROI over 3 years. Learn about the cost savings and business benefits of Fastly CDN.

Download study

*Blog: Fastly is faster at time to first byte. It makes a difference.
** Based on the 318 ms median global key-value replication of an updated 12,883 Byte value, tested on 1/13/2024, compared to ‘within 10 seconds’ for EdgeKV according to Akamai” or equivalent. Learn more about the Fastly Research Methodology Glossary.

Related Resources

  • Guide to the Modern CDN

    Traditional CDNs may be stifling your online experience, download the Guide to Modern CDN ebook to understand the importance of control and how a modern CDN puts you back in charge.

    Download ebook

  • Don’t let your current CDN slow you down

    Is your Content Delivery Network (CDN) ready to serve content with the benefits your company needs to stay competitive?

    Begin Assessment

  • 5 Reasons to rethink your CDN approach

    In a highly competitive market, organizations striving to stay relevant must have modern systems in place that deliver content the moment it’s ready.

    Download ebook

Our network map

A more powerful global network

We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.

Take a closer look
An illustration with a grayscale globe covered by red location pins

  • On average

    <150 ms

    regional mean purge time with Instant Purge™ to clear cached content globally

    1

  • More than

    5 trillion

    Daily requests served

    2

  • Almost

    90%

    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode

    3

  • Key Fact

    587 Tbps

    Edge Capacity

    4

  • Up to

    32%

    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs

    5

Support Plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

  • Standard

    Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

  • Gold

    Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

  • Enterprise

    Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

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