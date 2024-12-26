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The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
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Fastly High Volume Logging WBR

Real-time logging lets you see what’s happening with your traffic and empowers you to make informed decisions.

Observability

Deliver critical insights for your business

As more companies move to the cloud and adopt multi-cloud strategies, log analytics and streaming is becoming more critical. Having visibility into what’s going on across your digital services with the ability to quickly make changes is a powerful competitive advantage. 

Fastly’s Real-Time Log Streaming allows you to tune the performance of Fastly services, limited to a monthly average of two log statements per request, per service. For customers who need to increase this limit, Fastly offers High Volume Logging which delivers real-time and customizable data to an extensive variety of supported logging end-points. 

Why Fastly 

Real-time capabilities are essential given today’s pace of business and high level of customer expectations. Waiting on log data is not only inefficient, but prevents you from optimizing experiences. Real-time logging lets you see what’s happening with your traffic, empowering you to make decisions and changes on the fly. 

With Fastly logging, you can instantly stream your log files to a provider of your choosing (see the full list here), and dig into any aspect of a request or response to diagnose problems and understand how your customers are engaging with your web properties. And, because we believe your log data belongs to you, we don’t store logs.

Logging data to maintain your competitive edge

Monitor and improve your security 

Security is one of the prominent reasons that organizations collect log data. With Fasty, the ability to review your logs in real-time allows you to quickly respond to potential security incidents. We integrate with multiple logging partners enabling you to safely store Fastly log data and review it over time to identify important patterns and trends.

Understand how customers use your product 

Logs contain a wealth of data that can feed into analytics programs and inform your business decision making. Fastly log data can help you track what users really do with your application, figure out what causes them to abandon transactions, and which features are the most popular. Feeding this data into your logging endpoint of choice allows you to do further analysis and gain insights into what features you should add, remove, or adjust within your product to increase revenue.

Troubleshoot performance issues 

In addition to security, performance monitoring and troubleshooting are some of the primary purposes for generating log files. Fastly real-time logs can help you determine the severity of a problem through comparing today’s data to baseline data captured in previous logs. And ongoing monitoring of logs with trend analysis can identify developing problems before they have a measurable impact on your users. Instantly see the impact of new code in production then make your own configuration or code changes on the fly (and roll them back as needed).

“We’ve found Fastly’s logging feature to be super useful for troubleshooting. We can basically use the Fastly stats as if we had black boxes everywhere.”

Rob Joseph Director of Site Reliability


Quality of service monitoring 

Detailed log data from Fastly can help bolster your log monitoring capabilities, enabling you to detect a host of potential problems - from infrastructure to end-user - by providing a baseline of normal request and response data. 

Provide better user support 

Providing production support to users is often difficult because they cannot always describe the problem accurately or articulate the actions they took leading up to the problem. Detailed log files from Fastly help you track user clicks or capture the parameters of user requests to provide an accurate and accessible picture of their behavior. This enables a help desk team to rapidly understand the problem and resolve it. 

Satisfy compliance mandates 

Many compliance standards and legal regulations require maintaining an audit trail showing who has accessed, modified, or deleted data. Fastly logs streamed from the edge, and stored with your logging provider of choice, can record and preserve the data required to satisfy those mandates.

Understand and improve your IT operations 

In coordination with analytics, Fastly log files can enable you to identify trouble spots and perform proactive maintenance on your systems. This allows you to move away from reactive troubleshooting to predicting and addressing potential issues before they cause larger problems. 

Support CI/CD 

Real-time log data from Fastly can help you embrace continuous improvement processes, enhancing customer experiences. Ongoing log analysis can reveal opportunities to reduce overall content download times or improve your cache hit ratio.

Alerts and notifications

Use the log data to trigger 3rd party notifications or alerts whenever specific log content appears or a threshold is reached.

“We do what I would imagine most startups do: ship code out early and as fast as possible. When we change Fastly configs, we look at the error logs.”

Alan Schaaf Founder and CEO

Related Resources

Our network map

A more powerful global network

We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.

Take a closer look
An illustration with a grayscale globe covered by red location pins

  • On average

    <150 ms

    regional mean purge time with Instant Purge™ to clear cached content globally

    1

  • More than

    5 trillion

    Daily requests served

    2

  • Almost

    90%

    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode

    3

  • Key Fact

    587 Tbps

    Edge Capacity

    4

  • Up to

    32%

    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs

    5

Support Plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

  • Standard

    Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

  • Gold

    Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

  • Enterprise

    Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

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