Fastly vs. Akamai
Performance Without Complexity
Fastly is quantifiably better - websites migrating from Akamai to Fastly see their LCP scores improve by 17% and TTFB improve by 57%. With Fastly, get instant performance and real-time visibility - on a single, global edge network.
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Trusted by the world's leading enterprises
Why select Fastly over Akamai?
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Efficient Performance
Powerful, concentrated POPs cache more at the edge, translating into faster web and app performance. Companies migrating from Akamai to Fastly see a 17% improvement in website load times.
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AppSec Focused
Striking the perfect balance between enterprise-grade security and end-user experience, the Next-Gen WAF, Bot Management, DDoS Protection, API Security, and Client-Side Protection provide a multi-layered defense packed with insights to keep ahead of app, mobile, and API threats.
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Shift everywhere
Built for DevSecOps, Fastly’s API-first architecture satisfies admins and developers alike - CDN and security services effortlessly integrate into existing CI/CD workflows, yielding faster innovation and deployment cycles.
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Real-time visibility
Visibility is smarter security. An unprecedented choice of 30+ logging endpoint integrations allows teams to access granular details at every stage of the request path: from origin to edge, from CDN to WAF.
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Lower TCO
Users can make their changes through an intuitive Control Panel, removing reliance on costly Professional Services. And being the only 3rd-party CDN listed on the AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifies billing and procurement. Lower costs and less friction.
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Superior support
Setting the customer experience standard, Fastly maintains a 98% Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score, a 98% resolution with first contact, and <10 minute enterprise support response time.
Bending Spoons with Flexible Fastly: 50% latency reduction plus significant egress cost savings
Software and Services
"When Akamai found out we wanted to switch, they offered us a price 10% lower. But we didn’t want to play that game. We wanted a better platform, and we find Fastly superior to Akamai in all aspects."
Davide Pedranz
Platform engineer
How Fastly compares with Akamai
Fastly
Akamai
Architecture
Performance
Change propagation time
Application Security
Visibility
Management & Administration
Flexible deployment
Pre-defined, managed rules
Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10%
Software and Services
“When we think about the other CDNs, like Cloudflare and Akamai, we feel they’re much more like a bundle of features loosely tied together, whereas Fastly is very stable and scalable, which is a great thing for us to build upon.”
Dr. Felix Gessert
CEO