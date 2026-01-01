Efficient Performance Powerful, concentrated POPs cache more at the edge, translating into faster web and app performance. Companies migrating from Akamai to Fastly see a 17% improvement in website load times.

AppSec Focused Striking the perfect balance between enterprise-grade security and end-user experience, the Next-Gen WAF, Bot Management, DDoS Protection, API Security, and Client-Side Protection provide a multi-layered defense packed with insights to keep ahead of app, mobile, and API threats.

Shift everywhere Built for DevSecOps, Fastly’s API-first architecture satisfies admins and developers alike - CDN and security services effortlessly integrate into existing CI/CD workflows, yielding faster innovation and deployment cycles.

Real-time visibility Visibility is smarter security. An unprecedented choice of 30+ logging endpoint integrations allows teams to access granular details at every stage of the request path: from origin to edge, from CDN to WAF.

Lower TCO Users can make their changes through an intuitive Control Panel, removing reliance on costly Professional Services. And being the only 3rd-party CDN listed on the AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifies billing and procurement. Lower costs and less friction.