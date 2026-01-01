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The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure Savings Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend Multi-cloud Optimization Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources Customer Trust Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives Privacy Enablement Learn how to protect your user's data Sustainability Dashboard See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

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Developers Build something amazing today Fast Forward Creating a more trustworthy internet Dev Tools Dev tools built for teams - with an edge Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Community Join developers around the world Sign up Create a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with Fastly Help deliver safe, fast and engaging experiences Cloud Partners Learn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud services Channel Partners Enhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly products Technology & Integration Partners Explore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal Login Access all your Fastly partner resources Become a Partner Enhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly products Find a Partner Let us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

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Documentation Get the most out of Fastly Resource Library Explore data sheets, reports, and more Fastly Academy Hands on learning with Fastly products Learning Center Learn about Internet technology Blog Our latest thoughts and ideas Security Research Stronger security through research Fastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support Center How can we help? Contact Us Get in touch today

Fastly vs. Akamai

Performance Without Complexity

Fastly is quantifiably better - websites migrating from Akamai to Fastly see their LCP scores improve by 17% and TTFB improve by 57%. With Fastly, get instant performance and real-time visibility - on a single, global edge network.

Upgrade your CDN and get 120 days free.

Migrate for Free Fastly Security TCO
Fastly vs. Akamai Hero Image

Trusted by the world's leading enterprises

  • Alaska Airlines
  • Wayfair
  • McKesson
  • Invesco
  • Bic
  • Yelp
  • Chipotle
  • Intrepid Travel
  • Universal Music Group
  • Carvana
  • Linktree
  • Eurostar

Why select Fastly over Akamai?

  • Efficient Performance

    Powerful, concentrated POPs cache more at the edge, translating into faster web and app performance. Companies migrating from Akamai to Fastly see a 17% improvement in website load times.

  • AppSec Focused

    Striking the perfect balance between enterprise-grade security and end-user experience, the Next-Gen WAF, Bot Management, DDoS Protection, API Security, and Client-Side Protection provide a multi-layered defense packed with insights to keep ahead of app, mobile, and API threats.

  • Shift everywhere

    Built for DevSecOps, Fastly’s API-first architecture satisfies admins and developers alike - CDN and security services effortlessly integrate into existing CI/CD workflows, yielding faster innovation and deployment cycles.

  • Real-time visibility

    Visibility is smarter security. An unprecedented choice of 30+ logging endpoint integrations allows teams to access granular details at every stage of the request path: from origin to edge, from CDN to WAF.

  • Lower TCO

    Users can make their changes through an intuitive Control Panel, removing reliance on costly Professional Services. And being the only 3rd-party CDN listed on the AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifies billing and procurement. Lower costs and less friction.

  • Superior support

    Setting the customer experience standard, Fastly maintains a 98% Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score, a 98% resolution with first contact, and <10 minute enterprise support response time.

Bending Spoons with Flexible Fastly: 50% latency reduction plus significant egress cost savings

Software and Services

"When Akamai found out we wanted to switch, they offered us a price 10% lower. But we didn’t want to play that game. We wanted a better platform, and we find Fastly superior to Akamai in all aspects."

Davide Pedranz

Platform engineer

How Fastly compares with Akamai

Fastly

Akamai

Architecture

POP efficiency

Programmable, API-first

Single network

Multi-CDN support

Performance

Change propagation time

Cache purge

Static content (cacheable)

Dynamic content (non-cacheable)

Video streaming

Image optimization

Application Security

Next-Gen WAF

API security

Bot management & account takeover

DDoS mitigation

Client-side protection and compliance

Detection accuracy

Visibility

Log streaming & integrations

Live event monitoring

Management & Administration

Flexible deployment

Pre-defined, managed rules

Customization and configuration

DevOps toolchain (CI/CD)

Managed security (24x7x365) SOC

Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10%

Software and Services

“When we think about the other CDNs, like Cloudflare and Akamai, we feel they’re much more like a bundle of features loosely tied together, whereas Fastly is very stable and scalable, which is a great thing for us to build upon.”

Dr. Felix Gessert

CEO

Upgrade your CDN, get 120 days free

Switching CDNs shouldn’t be a hassle. Fastly makes migration seamless—with expert support. Get better performance, security, and reliability, without the headaches. Ready to make the switch?
Migration offer details