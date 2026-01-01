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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
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Image Optimizer

In just a few clicks, you can automate workflows, reduce expenses, and speed up page load times to increase engagement. Present perfectly, regardless of device, every time.

Network ServicesImage OptimizationContent delivery

Image Optimizer operates at the edge of our network, closer to your end users, decreasing the latency associated with transforming and delivering images. Just store one version of each image and we’ll transform, serve, and cache an optimized version on-demand, removing the burden on your infrastructure. With Fastly Image Optimizer, you can simplify image delivery workflows and reduce infrastructure costs while improving your end user experience.

75%
of total page weight

https://almanac.httparchive.org/en/2019/

Enhance user experiences

Website visitors are becoming less forgiving of poor experiences. Research shows that if images don’t load or take too long to load, 39% of users will stop engaging with a site and look for alternatives. Fastly lets you deliver highly optimized images in record time, so your users always have the best possible website experience.

  • Image Optimizer is natively integrated into Fastly’s edge cloud network, ensuring the highest level of performance. We help ensure your image-heavy site loads quickly around the world for optimal engagement.

  • Real-time logs and analytics provide visibility into how end users are interacting with your webpages so you can understand which optimizations are most effective at driving desired outcomes.

  • Instant configurations allow you to edit, deploy, and rollback configurations yourself in seconds. This lets you make incremental improvements to your image transformation rules over time, allowing you to fine-tune the user experience.

Simplify image creation & delivery

Manually creating image variations or using complicated solutions can be time-consuming and costly. Fastly streamlines image optimization and delivery so your teams can work more efficiently, plus quick and simple setup and maintenance means immediate results.

  • Eliminate time-consuming image preprocessing for all of your site’s images. Automatically create the correct images for each visitor’s device from one high-quality source file.

  • Offload optimization logic to Fastly’s platform. Stop worrying about defining rules for every visitor’s profile—let our intelligent platform do the work for you.

  • Automate your image delivery workflow with Fastly’s full-featured API. Put your manual processes on autopilot by programmatically resizing, cropping, setting the correct output quality, and more with minimal human intervention.

Reduce infrastructure costs

With most image optimization solutions, your infrastructure spend increases as you customize images for different visitors. Storage costs rise as you need to store multiple versions of each file, and your egress costs go up as you constantly need to fetch the appropriate version for each visitor. With Fastly, you can drastically minimize your storage footprint and requests back to origin to decrease the total cost of ownership (TCO) of your site.

  • Reduce your image storage costs by only storing one high-resolution source file and put an end to storing costly variations of each image. Pair with our zero-egress Object Storage to maximize savings and streamline operations.

  • Cut your egress bill by serving more from cache, limiting the number of times images need to be fetched from your origin.

Gain immediate value

Increase revenue

  • Keep visitors engaged on your site with faster image loads

Lower cost

  • Reduce infrastructure and storage costs

  • Replace costly dedicated solutions

Simplify

  • Simple one-click set up

  • Programmability and flexibility

  • Easy set up and migration with no code changes needed

Features

Image manipulation:

  • Auto Optimize

  • Background color

  • Blur

  • Brightness

  • Contrast

  • Crop

  • Format conversion

  • Image composition

  • Orientation

  • Overlay / watermark

  • Preserve copyright metadata

  • Quality control

  • Resize

  • Saturation

  • Sharpen

  • Trim

Supported input formats:

  • AVIF

  • HEIC

  • JPEG

  • JPEGXL

  • WEBP

  • PNG

  • GIF & animated GIF

Supported output formats:

  • AVIF

  • JPEG (baseline & progressive)

  • JPEGXL

  • WEBP (lossy & lossless)

  • PNG (8, 24, & 32-bit)

  • GIF & animated GIF

  • SVG

  • MP4

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