Image Optimizer operates at the edge of our network, closer to your end users, decreasing the latency associated with transforming and delivering images. Just store one version of each image and we’ll transform, serve, and cache an optimized version on-demand, removing the burden on your infrastructure. With Fastly Image Optimizer, you can simplify image delivery workflows and reduce infrastructure costs while improving your end user experience.

75% of total page weight

Enhance user experiences

Website visitors are becoming less forgiving of poor experiences. Research shows that if images don’t load or take too long to load, 39% of users will stop engaging with a site and look for alternatives. Fastly lets you deliver highly optimized images in record time, so your users always have the best possible website experience.

Image Optimizer is natively integrated into Fastly’s edge cloud network, ensuring the highest level of performance. We help ensure your image-heavy site loads quickly around the world for optimal engagement.

Real-time logs and analytics provide visibility into how end users are interacting with your webpages so you can understand which optimizations are most effective at driving desired outcomes.

Instant configurations allow you to edit, deploy, and rollback configurations yourself in seconds. This lets you make incremental improvements to your image transformation rules over time, allowing you to fine-tune the user experience.

Simplify image creation & delivery

Manually creating image variations or using complicated solutions can be time-consuming and costly. Fastly streamlines image optimization and delivery so your teams can work more efficiently, plus quick and simple setup and maintenance means immediate results.

Eliminate time-consuming image preprocessing for all of your site’s images. Automatically create the correct images for each visitor’s device from one high-quality source file.

Offload optimization logic to Fastly’s platform. Stop worrying about defining rules for every visitor’s profile—let our intelligent platform do the work for you.

Automate your image delivery workflow with Fastly’s full-featured API. Put your manual processes on autopilot by programmatically resizing, cropping, setting the correct output quality, and more with minimal human intervention.

Reduce infrastructure costs

With most image optimization solutions, your infrastructure spend increases as you customize images for different visitors. Storage costs rise as you need to store multiple versions of each file, and your egress costs go up as you constantly need to fetch the appropriate version for each visitor. With Fastly, you can drastically minimize your storage footprint and requests back to origin to decrease the total cost of ownership (TCO) of your site.

Reduce your image storage costs by only storing one high-resolution source file and put an end to storing costly variations of each image. Pair with our zero-egress Object Storage to maximize savings and streamline operations.

Cut your egress bill by serving more from cache, limiting the number of times images need to be fetched from your origin.

Gain immediate value

Increase revenue

Keep visitors engaged on your site with faster image loads

Lower cost

Reduce infrastructure and storage costs

Replace costly dedicated solutions

Simplify

Simple one-click set up

Programmability and flexibility

Easy set up and migration with no code changes needed

Features

Image manipulation:

Auto Optimize

Background color

Blur

Brightness

Contrast

Crop

Format conversion

Image composition

Orientation

Overlay / watermark

Preserve copyright metadata

Quality control

Resize

Saturation

Sharpen

Trim

Supported input formats:

AVIF

HEIC

JPEG

JPEGXL

WEBP

PNG

GIF & animated GIF

Supported output formats: