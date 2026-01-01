Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Network Services resources
- A RedMonk Conversation: You Don’t Need to be Afraid of the Bleeding Edge in Tech Adoption
A RedMonk Conversation: You Don’t Need to be Afraid of the Bleeding Edge in Tech Adoption
- Image Optimizer
In just a few clicks, you can automate workflows, reduce expenses, and speed up page load times to increase engagement. Present perfectly, regardless of device, every time.
- CDN Performance Assessment
Is your Content Delivery Network (CDN) ready to serve content with the benefits your company needs to stay competitive?
- Fastly Object Storage
Get zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services.
- IDC MarketScape : Worldwide Commercial Content Delivery Network Services 2024
Fastly is named a Leader in IDC MarketScape vendor assessment.
- Get Ready for the Holiday Traffic Surge
Prepare your website to handle increased visitor volumes effectively.
- CDN services: Pros and Cons of Build Versus Buy
Weigh the benefits and drawbacks of building a global network vs. using existing CDN services.
- Scale and Performance: Lessons learned from the world of digital media
In this webinar, Renaud Chaput, CTO of Mastodon, Craig Matsumoto of 451 Research, and Nick Rockwell of Fastly discuss insights into real-world use cases that address the performance and scale obstacles facing the modern web.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Travel & Hospitality
Explore edge cloud strategies can help improve your online customer experience while also improving your bottom line.
- Guide to Faster Site, App, and API Performance with Your CDN
Leverage these 3 key strategies to deliver faster and seamless user experiences.
- Edge Cloud Platform Buyer Guide
Harness the information you need to find a reliable edge cloud platform you can trust.
- Switching your CDN? Fastly Makes it Easy!
Not all CDNs are created equal. Legacy solutions, like Akamai, are simply not designed to support modern websites.
- Total Economic Impact™ of Fastly Network Services
Fastly delivered 189% ROI over 3 years* according to study.