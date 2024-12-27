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The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure Savings Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend Multi-cloud Optimization Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources Customer Trust Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives Privacy Enablement Learn how to protect your user's data Sustainability Dashboard See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

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Onboarding Packages - Select, Complete, Custom

We take the success of onboarding your services seriously. That’s why you’ll have an expert team in place to help you implement and test your web services at every step of the way.

Content deliveryProfessional Services

We take the success of onboarding your services seriously. That’s why you’ll have an expert team in place to help you implement and test your web services at every step of the way. This team consists of a Solutions Architect and a Program Manager. You may also have an Account Manager and a Technical Account Manager (TAM).

Onboarding begins when we get your signed service order and ends when your services are running properly on Fastly. Depending on the Onboarding Package you selected, onboarding typically takes between 4 weeks to 12 weeks, with very large and complex implementations taking up to 6 months.

The onboarding process has five phases:

Preplanning

A kickoff meeting will be scheduled with your team to start the onboarding. The Fastly Solutions Team will review your requirements and design the overall architecture with you. Here are some examples of the questions we’ll ask and the information we’ll need to begin your project:

  • List of domains

  • List of backends

  • List of edge logic and features you’d like to use on Fastly

  • If you are migrating from other providers, we’d like to understand your current configurations

The expected deliverable from this stage is a clear onboarding plan with a timeline and success criteria and a regular cadence check-in series scheduled throughout the onboarding process.

Configuration

Once the configuration requirement is discussed and agreed upon, the Solutions team will start the implementation and share the configuration details with you along the way. 

The test domains will be shared with you to initiate functionality testing. Once the staging services are thoroughly tested, we’ll move on and create production services. Onboarding with multiple sets of configurations is typically implemented in phases. 

The expected deliverable from this stage is service configurations properly implemented on Fastly with working test domains and CNAMEs.

Production Testing

Once your services are ready for testing, we’ll work with you to test your services in the following ways:

  • We will provide basic Suggestions for How to Test Fastly if your development teams do not have automated testing for a CDN configuration. 

  • We will advise you on running the automated tests and work with you on optimizations.

  • Note: The Fastly team will not create the tests for you. We will only advise them.

The expected deliverable from this stage is fully tested configurations on Fastly that are ready for traffic cutover.

Go-live / Traffic cutover

Before the traffic cutover, we’ll schedule a pre-cutover call with you to ensure everything is ready. At an agreed date and time by both parties, you can go live with your services by changing the CNAME entry for your production domains to a Fastly CNAME. 

  • Solutions team will be available to support you during the cutover time. 

  • Fastly team will monitor the statistics of your traffic and share findings with you. 

  • If a rollback is necessary, we will run a work session to help debug the issue with the services and then relaunch at an agreed-upon time.

The expected deliverable from this stage is a successful traffic migration to Fastly.

Post-implementation check for Production

Your configurations are now live on Fastly, and we are ready to wrap up the onboarding process. This is when the Fastly Solutions team will be hosting a knowledge-sharing session and optional training session to provide an overview of your services on Fastly, common features, and request flows. We will also provide details for ongoing customer support options through Fastly Customer Services and available resources throughout your journey with Fastly. 

Check out Fastly Customers page to see testimonials of successful onboarding to Fastly! 

Compare Onboarding Packages

Features

Lite

Select

Complete

Custom

Kickoff call

Fastly training

Check-ins

3, up to 6 weeks

bi-weekly, up to 3 months

Weekly, up to 6 months

As requested, up to 1 year

# of Services

 

Up to 10

Up to 20

As requested

Multiple backends

 

Backend health check

 

HTTPS redirects

 

FastlyTLS Setup

 

HTTP/3

 

Image Optimization Enablement

 

Surrogate Key Setup

 

Observability Dashboard

 

Fastly Academy

 

# of ACL Rule

 

1

Up to 5

As requested

Logging Endpoint Setup

 

1

Up to 5

As requested

Custom Error Page

 

1

Up to 3

As requested

Custom Edge VCL Logic

 

Up to 5

Up to 10

As requested

Onboarding Slack Channel

 

Go-live support

 

Single

Multiple

Edge Rate Limiter

 

 

1

As requested

Compute code consultation

 

 

✔*

✔*

Compute code implementation

 

 

 

✔*

*May require additional charges

Our network map

A more powerful global network

We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.

Take a closer look
An illustration with a grayscale globe covered by red location pins

  • On average

    <150 ms

    regional mean purge time with Instant Purge™ to clear cached content globally

    1

  • More than

    5 trillion

    Daily requests served

    2

  • Almost

    90%

    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode

    3

  • Key Fact

    587 Tbps

    Edge Capacity

    4

  • Up to

    32%

    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs

    5

Support Plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

  • Standard

    Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

  • Gold

    Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

  • Enterprise

    Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

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