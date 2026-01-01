Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Professional Services resources
- Fastly Managed Security Enterprise service
Managed Security Enterprise provides comprehensive, white-glove 24/7/365 defense for your applications and APIs
- Fastly Response Security Service
Respond quickly and effectively to suspected attacks with industry-leading guidance from Fastly security experts.
- Fastly Managed Security Professional service
Managed Security Professional offers focused, proactive 24/7 protection for your most critical apps and APIs.
- Fastly Enterprise Security Support
See how the highest level of Fastly security product support can benefit your organization.
- Managed Security Service - Datasheet - WBR
Keep your applications and APIs fully protected while freeing up your in-house teams to focus on core competencies.
- Onboarding Package Lite
Your service setup is crucial to your success. That’s why you will have a dedicated Solutions Engineer to work with you through onboarding, training and regular check-ins.
- Onboarding Packages - Select, Complete, Custom
We take the success of onboarding your services seriously. That’s why you’ll have an expert team in place to help you implement and test your web services at every step of the way.
- Fastly Response Security Service Datasheet
Built for our next-gen WAF customers, enabling you to better prepare for and respond quickly to suspected attacks.