Gannett video

Watch the video below to not only hear about how Fastly has helped solve caching challenges for Gannett. Learn why the vendor relationship has become invaluable through the transition process from Gannett’s legacy CDN provider, including ongoing support and product improvements to better serve the customer and developer.

Gannett needs to serve content to users across geographic locations and handle high traffic levels with ever changing content, so caching is important to serve content in both a meaningful and performant way.

Their legacy CDN provider required Gannett to work through them to make the configuration changes on their behalf, but with Fastly, Gannett’s development teams now have the control to create the tools and make the changes needed.