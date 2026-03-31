Fastly Appoints Joan Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth and Market Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO – March 31, 2026 – Fastly, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLY), a leading global edge cloud platform, today announced the appointment of marketing executive Joan Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Jenkins will lead global marketing and focus on helping the company accelerate growth and further its leadership in security and edge computing, as well as scaling AI workloads.

With extensive experience in AI-powered marketing and data-driven strategies, Jenkins’ leadership will focus on accelerating Fastly’s growth initiatives to expand its market reach and enhance its global brand, delivering outstanding value to customers and partners worldwide.

“Joan is an exceptional marketing leader with a proven track record of driving growth for some of the world’s most innovative technology companies,” said Kip Compton, CEO of Fastly. “Fastly’s modern edge platform is built for an internet increasingly defined by AI, performance, and security. I’m confident Joan’s vision will help accelerate our momentum as we bring Fastly to more customers worldwide.”

Jenkins joins Fastly with more than two decades of leadership experience, accelerating growth and expanding market presence at critical inflection points for B2B technology companies. Jenkins has a strong background in building high-performing teams, driving category leadership, and accelerating growth. Jenkins has held leadership positions at Informatica, Oracle, Mindtickle, and Cisco.

"As AI reshapes digital experiences, the infrastructure behind those experiences has never been more important," said Joan Jenkins, CMO at Fastly. "Fastly’s platform is designed for this moment, helping customers succeed when performance and protection matter most. I look forward to introducing the Fastly advantage to more companies and accelerating our next phase of growth."

About Fastly, Inc.

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver online experiences that are fast, safe, and engaging through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings that improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation at a global scale. Compared to other providers, Fastly’s powerful, high-performance, and modern platform architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and demonstrated, industry-leading cost savings. Organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Universal Music Group, and SeatGeek.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including without limitation Fastly’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com , and follow us @fastly .

Media Contact

Stacey Hurwitz

press@fastly.com

Investor Contact

Vernon Essi, Jr.

ir@fastly.com