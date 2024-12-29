Fastly Enterprise Security Support

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Company The team behind better online experiences Network Map A new architecture for the modern internet Industry Analyst Relations See what industry analysts say about Fastly News Recent updates and announcements Platform The platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiences Customer Stories See how the best of the web succeed Events Connect with Fastly at an event Careers Join the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure Savings Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend Multi-cloud Optimization Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources Customer Trust Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives Privacy Enablement Learn how to protect your user's data Sustainability Dashboard See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

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Developers Build something amazing today Fast Forward Creating a more trustworthy internet Dev Tools Dev tools built for teams - with an edge Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Community Join developers around the world Sign up Create a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with Fastly Help deliver safe, fast and engaging experiences Cloud Partners Learn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud services Channel Partners Enhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly products Technology & Integration Partners Explore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal Login Access all your Fastly partner resources Become a Partner Enhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly products Find a Partner Let us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

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Documentation Get the most out of Fastly Resource Library Explore data sheets, reports, and more Fastly Academy Hands on learning with Fastly products Learning Center Learn about Internet technology Blog Our latest thoughts and ideas Security Research Stronger security through research Fastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support Center How can we help? Contact Us Get in touch today

Fastly Enterprise Security Support

See how the highest level of Fastly security product support can benefit your organization.

SecurityProfessional Services

Fastly Enterprise Security Support offers the highest level of product support for all of your Fastly’s security products. It is best for organizations with time-sensitive or mission-critical global traffic needing rapid product support for configuration changes, administrative actions, and other post-implementation tasks.

Benefits

  • 24/7 prioritized support from Fastly’s support teams

  • Enhanced response SLA guarantees

  • Access to Security Technical Account Manager service offerings

Support you can count on

Feature

Detail

Online Self-Service Help

Unlimited access.

Availability for General Inquiries and incident reports

24/7/365.

Initial Response Times for Urgent - Critical Impact (P0) issues

15 minutes or less with updates every 2 hours (24/7/365).

Email support

Available, with priority over Standard and Gold Support.

Phone support

Toll-free telephone available 24/7/365.

Chat channel support

Dedicated chat channel available during Fastly business hours.

Security Technical Account Manager

Available for purchase.

Prioritized assistance when you need it

Initial Response Times

Get expedited and prioritized product assistance from Fastly’s global support team.

  • Urgent - Critical Impact (P0) - (emergency ticket/telephone) - 15 minutes or less with updates every 2 hours (24/7/365)

  • High - Serious Impact (P1) - (emergency ticket/telephone) - 4 business hours with updates every 12 business hours

  • Normal - Minor Impact (P2) - (support ticket) - 1 business day with updates every 4 business days

  • Low - Minor Impact (P3) - (support ticket) - 2 business days with no further updates

Access to advanced professional services

Fastly’s strategic Security Technical Account Management (STAM) services are an optional add-on for customers who license Enterprise Security Support. A STAM is assigned to your account to gain an intimate understanding of your environment and goals. STAMs help you stop emerging threats and achieve security goals by blending an understanding of your organization with security and Fastly product expertise.

Why Fastly Support

Better customer support means more success for you, and Fastly Support has a 98% customer satisfaction rate. Whether you’re new or want more, we’ll make it easy to get the most out of your security products.

Related Resources

  • Fastly Response Security Service
    Fastly Response Security Service

    Learn how you can prepare for and respond to suspected attacks with industry-leading support from Fastly security experts.

  • Fastly Managed Security Service

    Explore how Fastly’s global security experts can continuously monitor and proactively mitigate attacks 24/7 so you can maximize protection and focus efforts elsewhere.

    Learn more

  • Fastly Security Professional Services

    Learn how our team of application security experts is here to help every step of the way.

    Learn more

Support Plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

  • Standard

    Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

  • Gold

    Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

  • Enterprise

    Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

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