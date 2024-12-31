Fastly Response Security Service

Organizations are placing increased emphasis on their web applications and APIs annually, but with 34% of all breaches happening via web application vectors in 2024 and the cost of breaches increasing 10% over the last year, organizations are heavily reliant on their security team to ensure performance, availability, and general protection. However, a recent survey of 1,800 global Security & IT professionals uncovered a critical gap: 30% noted lacking skills to combat modern threats, and 17% said they’re inexperienced with large-scale technologies and enterprises.

To maximize the performance, availability, and security of your organization’s apps & APIs, Fastly’s Response Security, Managed Security Professional, and Managed Security Enterprise services provide effective, turnkey solutions to fit any enterprise.

Response Security offers rapid, expert intervention when you need it most. With an industry-leading SLA, Fastly’s CSOC helps you mitigate application and API attacks 24/7/365, enabling you to minimize impact and recover quickly.

How it works

Fastly Response Security customers are given direct access to Fastly’s Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC) via email, phone, support ticket, or dedicated Slack channel. When attacks occur, you use any of these contact methods to gain rapid support and guidance to mitigate their impacts. Our team will leverage any of your Fastly Security products to craft tailored solutions that effectively mitigate the attack without affecting legitimate traffic.

Why customers choose Response Security

Response Security is best suited for security teams seeking assistance with frequent, damaging, or sophisticated, multi-day attacks. Current customers value the rapid intervention, expedited support, and recurring insights it provides.

Rapid intervention

When you’re under attack, every second counts. Fastly’s CSOC is available to Response Security customers 24/7/365 to support your team in mitigating attacks. The service includes our industry-leading 15-minute Time-to-Respond SLA. When critical incidents arise, this SLA guarantees that a real human in our CSOC will acknowledge your request and begin analyzing the attack. The reality is that we’re far faster: just 1 minute in all of 2024.

Direct access to security experts

Attacks are growing more sophisticated, and Fastly’s team has the expertise to help you mitigate it all. Any time. Any day. Any method. We’ll be there with helpful, human responses — not auto-generated replies. Fastly maintains a 98% customer satisfaction score and 98% first contact resolution rate, so you can rest assured you’ll not only get a quick resolution but you’ll be happy with the result.

Recurring Insights

Mitigating attacks is vital, but there are steps your organization can take to follow best practices and create a stronger initial security posture. In addition to critical security response, Fastly’s Response Security includes multiple readiness solutions, including configuration reviews, configuration assistance, health checks, and access to virtual training. For example, our analysts can consult on advanced rule configurations unique to your particular environment. These services, performed by your designated security specialist, ensure proper security hygiene for your organization.

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