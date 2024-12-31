Fastly Response Security Service

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The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
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Fastly Response Security Service

Respond quickly and effectively to suspected attacks with industry-leading guidance from Fastly security experts.

SecurityProfessional Services

Organizations are placing increased emphasis on their web applications and APIs annually, but with 34% of all breaches happening via web application vectors in 2024 and the cost of breaches increasing 10% over the last year, organizations are heavily reliant on their security team to ensure performance, availability, and general protection. However, a recent survey of 1,800 global Security & IT professionals uncovered a critical gap: 30% noted lacking skills to combat modern threats, and 17% said they’re inexperienced with large-scale technologies and enterprises. 

To maximize the performance, availability, and security of your organization’s apps & APIs, Fastly’s Response Security, Managed Security Professional, and Managed Security Enterprise services provide effective, turnkey solutions to fit any enterprise.

Response Security offers rapid, expert intervention when you need it most. With an industry-leading SLA, Fastly’s CSOC helps you mitigate application and API attacks 24/7/365, enabling you to minimize impact and recover quickly.

How it works

Fastly Response Security customers are given direct access to Fastly’s Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC) via email, phone, support ticket, or dedicated Slack channel. When attacks occur, you use any of these contact methods to gain rapid support and guidance to mitigate their impacts. Our team will leverage any of your Fastly Security products to craft tailored solutions that effectively mitigate the attack without affecting legitimate traffic.

Why customers choose Response Security

Response Security is best suited for security teams seeking assistance with frequent, damaging, or sophisticated, multi-day attacks. Current customers value the rapid intervention, expedited support, and recurring insights it provides.

Rapid intervention

When you’re under attack, every second counts. Fastly’s CSOC is available to Response Security customers 24/7/365 to support your team in mitigating attacks. The service includes our industry-leading 15-minute Time-to-Respond SLA. When critical incidents arise, this SLA guarantees that a real human in our CSOC will acknowledge your request and begin analyzing the attack. The reality is that we’re far faster: just 1 minute in all of 2024.

Direct access to security experts

Attacks are growing more sophisticated, and Fastly’s team has the expertise to help you mitigate it all. Any time. Any day. Any method. We’ll be there with helpful, human responses — not auto-generated replies. Fastly maintains a 98% customer satisfaction score and 98% first contact resolution rate, so you can rest assured you’ll not only get a quick resolution but you’ll be happy with the result.

Recurring Insights

Mitigating attacks is vital, but there are steps your organization can take to follow best practices and create a stronger initial security posture. In addition to critical security response, Fastly’s Response Security includes multiple readiness solutions, including configuration reviews, configuration assistance, health checks, and access to virtual training. For example, our analysts can consult on advanced rule configurations unique to your particular environment. These services, performed by your designated security specialist, ensure proper security hygiene for your organization.

Get started today 

Reach out to our team to learn more about how our security experts can help augment your team with Fastly Managed Security Services.

Related Resources

  • Meet the CSOC

    Meet the team delivering your 24/7 monitoring and mitigation.

    Learn more

  • Duolingo case study

    Learn how Duolingo leverages Response Security service.

Our network map

A more powerful global network

We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.

Take a closer look
An illustration with a grayscale globe covered by red location pins

  • On average

    <150 ms

    regional mean purge time with Instant Purge™ to clear cached content globally

    1

  • More than

    5 trillion

    Daily requests served

    2

  • Almost

    90%

    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode

    3

  • Key Fact

    587 Tbps

    Edge Capacity

    4

  • Up to

    32%

    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs

    5

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