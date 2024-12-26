Fastly Domain Inspector

The future of business starts with developers

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Company The team behind better online experiences Network Map A new architecture for the modern internet Industry Analyst Relations See what industry analysts say about Fastly News Recent updates and announcements Platform The platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiences Customer Stories See how the best of the web succeed Events Connect with Fastly at an event Careers Join the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure Savings Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend Multi-cloud Optimization Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources Customer Trust Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives Privacy Enablement Learn how to protect your user's data Sustainability Dashboard See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

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Developers Build something amazing today Fast Forward Creating a more trustworthy internet Dev Tools Dev tools built for teams - with an edge Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Community Join developers around the world Sign up Create a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with Fastly Help deliver safe, fast and engaging experiences Cloud Partners Learn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud services Channel Partners Enhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly products Technology & Integration Partners Explore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal Login Access all your Fastly partner resources Become a Partner Enhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly products Find a Partner Let us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

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Documentation Get the most out of Fastly Resource Library Explore data sheets, reports, and more Fastly Academy Hands on learning with Fastly products Learning Center Learn about Internet technology Blog Our latest thoughts and ideas Security Research Stronger security through research Fastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support Center How can we help? Contact Us Get in touch today

Fastly Domain Inspector

Insightful metrics are critical to evaluating and improving your delivery strategy. Make sure you’re equipped with domain-level metrics to keep your websites and services running smoothly.

Content deliveryObservabilityEdge ComputingCompute

Domain level visibility

Effortlessly monitor traffic for a single fully qualified domain name (FQDN) or multiple domains within a Fastly service. Account for every domain request, byte, and status code or quickly determine edge or origin issues with our combined edge and aggregated origin metrics without needing to send log data to a third-party data collector.

Granular visibility to answer your unknowns

We report data in 1-second time intervals, and historical views are retained for 45 days, sampled by the minute, hour, or day - arming you with the exact data you need to diagnose issues.

Simplified data pipelines even for multi-CDN environments

Monitor and report on edge and egress data within the Fastly UI without needing to set up complex data pipelines or build custom logging solutions. Gain domain level visibility over your multi-CDN strategy, especially with Fastly Media Shield.

Maintain a highly performant service and high quality end user experience

Access both real-time and historical data to pinpoint errors and improve performance. Troubleshoot issues quickly with our combined edge and origin metrics.

Measurable investment

Report infrastructure and egress cost savings to verify investment in Fastly services.

With Domain Inspector, you can:

  • Enumerate any domain for individual domain tracking or domains set up for specific business visibility.

  • Proactively monitor and address domain traffic issues that arise at the origin or the edge.

  • Oversee end-to-end visibility of domain traffic during critical calendar and live events. 

  • Account for every origin or edge response, origin or edge byte, and status code to get insight into origin or edge failures.

  • Quantify reduced origin infrastructure and egress costs, especially with shielding. 

  • Monitor and optimize Compute service performance across all your FQDNs without relying on external data collectors.


Related Resources

Our network map

A more powerful global network

We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.

Take a closer look
An illustration with a grayscale globe covered by red location pins

  • On average

    <150 ms

    regional mean purge time with Instant Purge™ to clear cached content globally

    1

  • More than

    5 trillion

    Daily requests served

    2

  • Almost

    90%

    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode

    3

  • Key Fact

    587 Tbps

    Edge Capacity

    4

  • Up to

    32%

    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs

    5

Support Plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

  • Standard

    Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

  • Gold

    Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

  • Enterprise

    Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

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