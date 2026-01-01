Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Compute resources
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- What is AI at the Edge? How Fastly's Response Caching Aims to Reduce Costs and Improve Performance
In this "What Is/How To," Kate Holterhoff of RedMonk chats with Andrew Betts and Dora Militaru, who demo Fastly Compute, a WebAssembly-powered platform that supports any language, enabling developers to rethink application architectures at the edge.
- A RedMonk Conversation: WASM Component Model with Fastly
A RedMonk Conversation: WASM Component Model with Fastly
- A RedMonk Conversation: How Fastly is Keeping Open Source Sustainable in the Age of the Licensing Rug Pull
A RedMonk Conversation: How Fastly is Keeping Open Source Sustainable in the Age of the Licensing Rug Pull
- A RedMonk Conversation: You Don’t Need to be Afraid of the Bleeding Edge in Tech Adoption
A RedMonk Conversation: You Don’t Need to be Afraid of the Bleeding Edge in Tech Adoption
- Race Past Cloud Storage Costs: How iRacing Delivers the World’s Premier Racing Simulation with Fastly Object Storage
Learn how Fastly Object Storage can seamlessly integrate into your workflow to help you cut storage costs.
- Fastly AI Accelerator
The AI Accelerator enhances large language model (LLM) application performance by caching semantically similar responses globally, reducing API calls to LLM providers.
- Fastly Fanout
Fastly Fanout is the push platform built on open technology that gives your API real-time superpowers.
- Fastly Key Value Store
You donʼt have to think about where your data is going, itʼs already there. Build new kinds of apps, and imagine new experiences for your users with a data store that does what others canʼt.
- Fastly Object Storage
Get zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services.
- Platform Engineering Roadmap
Guide to improving reliability, productivity, resilience, and predictability in modern application development.
- Edge Cloud Platform Buyer Guide
Harness the information you need to find a reliable edge cloud platform you can trust.
- Delivering Platform Redundancy and Resiliency
In this brief by Moor Insights & Strategy, learn how CDNs offer unparalleled scalability and reliability to users worldwide.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: SaaS
Explore the challenges facing SaaS organizations today and learn how to regain control and deploy at the edge with flexibility.
- Edge Computing Buyer Guide
Harness the information you need to find a reliable edge computing platform you can trust.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: eCommerce
Explore the challenges facing ecomm companies and learn optimization strategies for performance, security, and bots.
- IDC Spotlight: Improving Performance and Enhancing Security at the edge
Being on the edge isn’t enough. A fully software-defined edge makes all the difference for performance, security, resilience, highly distributed workloads, unpredictable traffic demand, and strict sovereignty regulations.
- Instant Makes Everything Better: Building Engaging Experiences
Listen to our on-demand webinar with guest speakers from Forrester and Brad’s Deals to explore why developing and deploying from the edge is critical to meeting the needs of today’s developers and end users.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Gaming
Learn the challenges facing gaming companies and developers, and how an edge cloud strategy can help.