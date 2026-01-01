What is AI at the Edge? How Fastly's Response Caching Aims to Reduce Costs and Improve Performance In this "What Is/How To," Kate Holterhoff of RedMonk chats with Andrew Betts and Dora Militaru, who demo Fastly Compute, a WebAssembly-powered platform that supports any language, enabling developers to rethink application architectures at the edge. Watch this video

Fastly AI Accelerator The AI Accelerator enhances large language model (LLM) application performance by caching semantically similar responses globally, reducing API calls to LLM providers. Read this datasheet

Fastly Fanout Fastly Fanout is the push platform built on open technology that gives your API real-time superpowers. Read this datasheet

Fastly Key Value Store You donʼt have to think about where your data is going, itʼs already there. Build new kinds of apps, and imagine new experiences for your users with a data store that does what others canʼt. Read this datasheet

Fastly Object Storage Get zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services. Read this datasheet

Platform Engineering Roadmap Guide to improving reliability, productivity, resilience, and predictability in modern application development. Read this eBook

Edge Cloud Platform Buyer Guide Harness the information you need to find a reliable edge cloud platform you can trust. Read this eBook

Delivering Platform Redundancy and Resiliency In this brief by Moor Insights & Strategy, learn how CDNs offer unparalleled scalability and reliability to users worldwide. Read this report

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: SaaS Explore the challenges facing SaaS organizations today and learn how to regain control and deploy at the edge with flexibility. Read this report

Edge Computing Buyer Guide Harness the information you need to find a reliable edge computing platform you can trust. Read this eBook

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: eCommerce Explore the challenges facing ecomm companies and learn optimization strategies for performance, security, and bots. Read this report

IDC Spotlight: Improving Performance and Enhancing Security at the edge Being on the edge isn’t enough. A fully software-defined edge makes all the difference for performance, security, resilience, highly distributed workloads, unpredictable traffic demand, and strict sovereignty regulations. Read this report

Instant Makes Everything Better: Building Engaging Experiences Listen to our on-demand webinar with guest speakers from Forrester and Brad’s Deals to explore why developing and deploying from the edge is critical to meeting the needs of today’s developers and end users. Watch the webinar