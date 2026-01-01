Healthcare Under Siege: How CDNs Are Neutralizing Online Threats Learn how healthcare’s online shift increases security risks. Sensitive data is a prime target, but outdated systems weaken defenses. In this industry report, we highlight how tools like CDNs and edge computing are key to protecting data and ensuring trust. Read this report

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Travel & Hospitality Explore edge cloud strategies can help improve your online customer experience while also improving your bottom line. Read this report

Cache the uncacheable, and save huge on egress Cache hit ratio alone is not going to help your business' bottom line or provide the performance your users expect. Find out what you need to do to save big. Read this report

Delivering Platform Redundancy and Resiliency In this brief by Moor Insights & Strategy, learn how CDNs offer unparalleled scalability and reliability to users worldwide. Read this report

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: SaaS Explore the challenges facing SaaS organizations today and learn how to regain control and deploy at the edge with flexibility. Read this report

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: eCommerce Explore the challenges facing ecomm companies and learn optimization strategies for performance, security, and bots. Read this report

IDC Spotlight: Improving Performance and Enhancing Security at the edge Being on the edge isn’t enough. A fully software-defined edge makes all the difference for performance, security, resilience, highly distributed workloads, unpredictable traffic demand, and strict sovereignty regulations. Read this report

Instant Makes Everything Better: Building Engaging Experiences Listen to our on-demand webinar with guest speakers from Forrester and Brad’s Deals to explore why developing and deploying from the edge is critical to meeting the needs of today’s developers and end users. Watch the webinar

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Gaming Learn the challenges facing gaming companies and developers, and how an edge cloud strategy can help. Read this report

Get help with Fastly Fastly’s customer support commitment makes achieving your team’s goals easy. Scale your infrastructure without missing a beat. Read this datasheet

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Airlines Explore website delivery performance from the world’s larges airlines and learn how an edge cloud strategy can help address many of the hurdles facing the industry. Read this report

Akamai migration datasheet Elevate your digital experiences and no more black boxes. Read this datasheet

Cloudflare migration datasheet Elevate your digital experiences and get the best support in the industry. Read this datasheet

The Modern Application Development Playbook How to solve the biggest challenges in app development by shifting to the edge. Read this eBook

3 Ways the Edge Simplifies SEO Learn how Fastly Compute can improve your SEO without any changes to your underlying infrastructure. Read this solutions brief

Flexible and scalable A/B testing at the edge How Fastly Compute provides developers with a simple framework for high velocity testing. Read this solutions brief

Fastly Compute Fastly Compute makes it easy to build, deploy, run and scale globally distributed applications at the edge with high performance and security. Read this datasheet