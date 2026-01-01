Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Edge Computing resources
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- Healthcare Under Siege: How CDNs Are Neutralizing Online Threats
Learn how healthcare’s online shift increases security risks. Sensitive data is a prime target, but outdated systems weaken defenses. In this industry report, we highlight how tools like CDNs and edge computing are key to protecting data and ensuring trust.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Travel & Hospitality
Explore edge cloud strategies can help improve your online customer experience while also improving your bottom line.
- Cache the uncacheable, and save huge on egress
Cache hit ratio alone is not going to help your business' bottom line or provide the performance your users expect. Find out what you need to do to save big.
- Delivering Platform Redundancy and Resiliency
In this brief by Moor Insights & Strategy, learn how CDNs offer unparalleled scalability and reliability to users worldwide.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: SaaS
Explore the challenges facing SaaS organizations today and learn how to regain control and deploy at the edge with flexibility.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: eCommerce
Explore the challenges facing ecomm companies and learn optimization strategies for performance, security, and bots.
- IDC Spotlight: Improving Performance and Enhancing Security at the edge
Being on the edge isn’t enough. A fully software-defined edge makes all the difference for performance, security, resilience, highly distributed workloads, unpredictable traffic demand, and strict sovereignty regulations.
- Instant Makes Everything Better: Building Engaging Experiences
Listen to our on-demand webinar with guest speakers from Forrester and Brad’s Deals to explore why developing and deploying from the edge is critical to meeting the needs of today’s developers and end users.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Gaming
Learn the challenges facing gaming companies and developers, and how an edge cloud strategy can help.
- Get help with Fastly
Fastly’s customer support commitment makes achieving your team’s goals easy. Scale your infrastructure without missing a beat.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Airlines
Explore website delivery performance from the world’s larges airlines and learn how an edge cloud strategy can help address many of the hurdles facing the industry.
- Akamai migration datasheet
Elevate your digital experiences and no more black boxes.
- Cloudflare migration datasheet
Elevate your digital experiences and get the best support in the industry.
- The Modern Application Development Playbook
How to solve the biggest challenges in app development by shifting to the edge.
- 3 Ways the Edge Simplifies SEO
Learn how Fastly Compute can improve your SEO without any changes to your underlying infrastructure.
- Flexible and scalable A/B testing at the edge
How Fastly Compute provides developers with a simple framework for high velocity testing.
- Fastly Compute
Fastly Compute makes it easy to build, deploy, run and scale globally distributed applications at the edge with high performance and security.
- Fastly Edge Platform: The technology behind better businesses
Technology is the muscle behind user experiences, and it directly relates to your bottom line. By leveraging the right infrastructure, you can build and scale smarter, optimize the user experience, and improve security.