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The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure Savings Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend Multi-cloud Optimization Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources Customer Trust Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives Privacy Enablement Learn how to protect your user's data Sustainability Dashboard See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

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Fastly Managed CDN

Get the benefit of our leading public CDN technology on your own private network with the same performance benefits as public CDNs but with even greater control and security options.

Content deliveryEdge ComputingSecurityCompute

Why consider a managed CDN? 

The use of managed content delivery networks (CDNs) are on the rise, particularly amongst companies that push large volumes of content catering to a global audience or require a high degree of availability. Managed CDNs offer the same performance benefits as public CDNs but with even greater control and security options. 

A managed CDN is essentially a CDN running on your own private network. You can choose to have dedicated hardware or points of presence (POPs) located in whichever regions best support your unique traffic needs. Because you are using your existing bandwidth, you don’t need to pay additional network usage costs associated with a public CDN. 

Managed CDNs offer many benefits. Since none of your data is shared, you can keep Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificates within your datacenters for enhanced security. You also maintain full control over the machines, including who can physically access them. A managed CDN can be designed to achieve cache hit rates above 99% by eliminating space constraints, so even long tail content remains in cache for longer improving your end user’s experiences. 

Managed CDNs are no longer only for industry behemoths, as they are now an increasingly accessible option either as your sole CDN or as part of a multi-CDN strategy.

Fastly will design and manage your CDN end-to-end. We’ll work with you to:

  • Determine your ideal POP locations and performance capacities 

  • Calculate storage capacity and cost vs. hit-rate tradeoffs—some customers opt for >99% hit rates 

  • Select the optimal origin shield location to reduce back-end costs 

  • Write custom configurations using Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) to execute logic at the edge

Benefits of Fastly’s Managed CDN 

Fastly delivers our Managed CDN as a customized, fully managed service, making it easy for you to focus on your core competency rather than building the functionality in-house. You get the benefit of our leading public CDN technology on your own private network, including Dynamic Site Acceleration, request collapsing, instant invalidation, real-time service provisioning, live-stream and on-demand video, image manipulation, real-time visibility, and security. 

Dedicated caching 

A Fastly Managed CDN consistently delivers highly predictable performance because your data is stored on dedicated servers that are optimally sized and maintained for you. We can include sufficient storage capacity to enable near perfect cache hit rates. High cache hit ratios result in improved performance for users, driving a better user experience, and ultimately higher conversion. Furthermore, the N + 1 server capacity and 2N object storage redundancy architecture of our mid-to-large sized POPs ensures a high availability solution.

Flexible deployment 

The POP locations and capacities of Fastly Managed CDNs can be tailored to meet your unique business needs. We can add capacity exactly where you need to optimize performance, tailoring a solution to meet your RPS, storage, and bandwidth needs. We can also leverage any existing IP transit and interconnection relationships to take advantage of favorable bandwidth pricing. If applicable, we can design your private network to comply with country specific laws governing the location of stored data. 

Secure

Securing mission-critical data requires a multi-faceted approach and implementing the highest standard of TLS encryption across your website shouldn’t slow it down. With Fastly, you can terminate secure TLS connections at the edge of your private network, closer to users, offloading encrypted traffic from your origin servers for better performance. You can maintain control over your own TLS/SSL Certificates or have Fastly provide them. Additionally, Fastly Managed CDNs can also benefit from your existing security measures and policies because they reside on your network. 

Fully managed service

With Fastly, you get comprehensive CDN engineering. We do everything from development to integration and management. Our experts truly become an extension of your team. Not only are our Customer Support Engineers readily available by phone or chat, but we also offer dedicated support staff, either onsite or remote, and training sessions for your team. Regardless of your support needs, we constantly review changes in your applications, traffic, and users, and fine-tune your CDN to optimize for these changes. Fastly Managed CDNs also include 24/7/365 monitoring, alerting, and incident response. 

Cost savings 

Managed CDNs that used to be prohibitively expensive are now within reach even for mid-sized companies. Fastly’s “as-a-service” model results in a fixed monthly cost that results in an operating expense to your business rather than a capital expense, helping minimize impact to cash flow. Once implemented, cost savings are realized through improved cache rates that reduce load on origin servers. We also integrate with your current security solutions and allow developers to easily configure their Fastly service, which streamlines workflows to maximize your investment in existing resources and teams.

Our network map

A more powerful global network

We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.

Take a closer look
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  • On average

    <150 ms

    regional mean purge time with Instant Purge™ to clear cached content globally

    1

  • More than

    5 trillion

    Daily requests served

    2

  • Almost

    90%

    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode

    3

  • Key Fact

    587 Tbps

    Edge Capacity

    4

  • Up to

    32%

    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs

    5

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