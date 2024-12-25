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The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimization Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads
Infrastructure Savings Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend Multi-cloud Optimization Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources Customer Trust Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives Privacy Enablement Learn how to protect your user's data Sustainability Dashboard See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

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Fastly for Streaming Media

See how Fastly was built to deliver outstanding customer experiences for live streaming and on-demand content.

Online mediaContent delivery

Overview

Regardless of how and where they watch, read, or listen, consumers have come to expect stellar personalized entertainment experiences that can be delivered securely and at scale with little-to-no latency. Playback issues such as delays and buffering are likely to cause customer churn. A plethora of platforms, resolutions and devices add several additional layers of complexity surrounding the viewer experience.

For more than a decade, Fastly has helped the world’s leading content providers reliably deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming media experiences by providing granular control on a modern platform. We provide vital real-time visibility into the quality of delivery and our fully configurable edge cloud platform delivers your media faster, all while boosting your team’s efficiency. 

Fastly’s high-capacity global network improves user experiences with accelerated content delivery regardless of how and where viewers chose to consume online media. Minimize delay and increase viewer engagement by offloading encryption and authentication to the network edge. With Fastly’s media offering, you can reduce administrative overhead, storage, and delivery costs by dynamically personalizing your media for individual devices, thus resulting in agile and ultra-responsive applications. 

Why Fastly

Our industry-leading shielding of your origin from high-volume requests means you can spend valuable resources elsewhere. All while knowing your infrastructure will continue to deliver performant viewer experiences that set your business apart—regardless of audience size. 

Quickly respond to changing conditions

Gain complete control over your delivery to make timely iterative and data-driven decisions. 

  • Instantly adjust your configuration settings via an API and roll back changes as needed without having to reach out to Professional Services.

  • Our Layer 7 Load Balancer lets you define content-aware routing decisions while ensuring instant convergence and failover.

  • Cache highly dynamic content at the edge with the peace of mind that it can be purged from cache globally in milliseconds with Instant Purge™.

Increase viewer engagement with responsive online experiences

Built-in logic lets you provide stellar viewer experiences by tailoring content for individual devices, platforms, and capabilities.

  • Cache more content—both current and long-tail—with high-density Points of Presence (POP)

  • Provide faster playback times with low latency connections. Fastly peers with multiple providers in strategic regions for better performance, or you can initiate a private network for private data centers.

  • Accelerate time-to-first frame (TTFF). With Fastly’s progressive downloads, viewers experience near-instant playback while the additional segments are fetched.

Optimize your infrastructure and delivery with Fastly Media Shield

Solve technical complexity and reduce the total cost of your streaming infrastructure.

  • Save on egress costs. Fastly’s Media Shield acts as an origin and collapses simultaneous content requests from multiple networks into one, significantly reducing origin load. 

  • Maintain visibility across multiple CDNs. Attain otherwise lost glass-to-glass visibility by combining your real-time streaming logs with player-side data.

  • Avoid complex and costly infrastructure buildouts and reallocate valuable resources.

"Thanks to Media Shield, we have managed to decrease the access costs to our origin by 60%."

Carlos Santos Video Platform Project Manager

Secure content and interactions

Fend off online attacks and control access to your site, all while making sure content remains protected

  • Guard your publishing or streaming platform from account takeover attacks and other security threats with next-generation app and API protection that doesn’t impair performance.

  • Protect your apps wherever they live: on-premises, in containers, in the cloud, and at the edge. Fastly’s next-gen WAF is so effective at preventing false positives that over 90% of our customers use it in full blocking mode.

  • Safeguard content using token authentication, AES-128, and DRM. Detect VPN usage at the edge to block unauthorized access.

React before it’s too late with real-time logs 

Monitor infrastructure performance with Fastly’s real-time streaming logs. Paired with granular controls and immediate config changes, it’s possible to troubleshoot issues before they substantially impact QoE (quality of experience).

  • Uncover timely business insights with real-time logs streamed to the endpoint of your choice, where they can be parsed and aggregated.

  • Monitor the impact new changes have on KPIs in real-time

  • Employ self-healing, real-time fault detection, and mitigation to automatically address internet weather challenges

"With Fastly, I finally have visibility when things go wrong. Because Fastly gives us access to our logs, we can self-diagnose instantly—it’s much lower maintenance than with other providers."

Sung Ho Choi

Related Resources

Our network map

A more powerful global network

We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.

Take a closer look
An illustration with a grayscale globe covered by red location pins

  • On average

    150 ms

    purge time with Instant Purge™

    1

  • More than

    1.8 trillion

    Daily requests served

    2

  • Almost

    90%

    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode

    3

  • Key Fact

    427 Tbps

    Edge Capacity

  • Up to

    32%

    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs

    5

Support Plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

  • Standard

    Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

  • Gold

    Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

  • Enterprise

    Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

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