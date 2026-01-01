Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Online media resources
- Election 2024: How Digital Publishers Can Prepare for Peak Traffic
The 2024 election will bring huge digital traffic spikes, requiring publishers to use scalable infrastructure for seamless, real-time news delivery and performance.
- Fastly Product Overview: Image Optimizer
Image optimization doesn’t have to mean more manual work for your team or investing in a costly dedicated solution. Fastly's Image Optimizer can cut page load times to delight your visitors and improve search engine rankings — all without burdening your team.
- Strategies to improve video delivery in a multi-CDN environment
See how Fastly Media shield can improve ROI and address the four primary shortcomings of multi-CDN deployments.
- Fastly Media Shield WBR
Fastly Media Shield lower costs by reducing origin traffic while maintaining high performance and low latency.
- Fastly for Digital Publishing Datasheet - WBR
Cache and update content at the edge to serve content faster. Optimize visitor experiences to win audience share.
- Content Delivery Datasheet
Speed up and optimize the delivery of your online traffic to scale globally, improve performance, and save on costs.
- Fastly for Streaming Media
See how Fastly was built to deliver outstanding customer experiences for live streaming and on-demand content.
- Fastly On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP) - WBR
Fastly OTFP lets you store files and dynamically package and deliver optimized streaming media when requested.
- Maximizing Online Viewer Engagement and Interactivity with Low Latency Streaming
Understand how to benefit from low latency delivery as well as the new business opportunities it can bring.
- Segmented Caching
Answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about Fastly’s Segmented Caching feature.