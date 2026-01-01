Election 2024: How Digital Publishers Can Prepare for Peak Traffic The 2024 election will bring huge digital traffic spikes, requiring publishers to use scalable infrastructure for seamless, real-time news delivery and performance. Read this report

Fastly Product Overview: Image Optimizer Image optimization doesn’t have to mean more manual work for your team or investing in a costly dedicated solution. Fastly's Image Optimizer can cut page load times to delight your visitors and improve search engine rankings — all without burdening your team. Watch this video

Strategies to improve video delivery in a multi-CDN environment See how Fastly Media shield can improve ROI and address the four primary shortcomings of multi-CDN deployments. Read this eBook

Fastly Media Shield WBR Fastly Media Shield lower costs by reducing origin traffic while maintaining high performance and low latency. Read this datasheet

Fastly for Digital Publishing Datasheet - WBR Cache and update content at the edge to serve content faster. Optimize visitor experiences to win audience share. Read this datasheet

Content Delivery Datasheet Speed up and optimize the delivery of your online traffic to scale globally, improve performance, and save on costs. Read this datasheet

Fastly for Streaming Media See how Fastly was built to deliver outstanding customer experiences for live streaming and on-demand content. Read this datasheet

Fastly On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP) - WBR Fastly OTFP lets you store files and dynamically package and deliver optimized streaming media when requested. Read this datasheet

Maximizing Online Viewer Engagement and Interactivity with Low Latency Streaming Understand how to benefit from low latency delivery as well as the new business opportunities it can bring. Read this solutions brief