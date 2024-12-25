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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimization Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads
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Content Delivery (CDN) - Datasheet - WBR

Speed up and optimize the delivery of your online traffic to scale globally, improve performance, and save on costs.

Content deliveryEdge ComputingOnline mediaCompute

Introduction

Fastly delivers more than just a CDN. Our modern architecture and infrastructure will improve the performance of your site, scale the impact of your DevOps and SecOps teams, and save you money all at the same time. Fastly gives you the control to serve more dynamic, personalized content and to accelerate your content delivery. Deliver your website, apps, video, downloads and more from a single, secure, high performing, global network and meet the demands of today’s users in an efficient and cost effective way. 

32%
faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs*

Real data. Real users. See how we got these numbers and why it’s meaningful.

Grow revenue and scale

With Fastly you can cache more, even dynamic and event-driven content like API responses, to provide faster, more personalized experiences. A modern network architecture with hyper-connected, extremely high capacity POPs with huge storage capacity and the ability to Instant Purge™ in milliseconds keeps more content in cache, improving performance and customer satisfaction.  

Reduce costs

Serving more content from cache and higher a cache hit ratio (CHR) means less trips to the origin and reduced egress costs. Take it a step further and use Fastly as an Origin Shield, serving even more content from cache and collapsing requests to the origin, further reducing origin requests. With Fastly’s network, ensure availability and uptime with protection from traffic spikes and attacks. 

Improve developer productivity

Unlike black box CDNs, Fastly enables developers to make real-time configuration changes, including roll backs, without the need of professional services or getting stuck in release queues. Support for CI/CD development cycles and integrations with devops tooling creates efficiency in workflows and more satisfied developers. Our network is designed for maximum configurability with full-featured APIs, staging across our entire network, and real-time logs delivered from the edge, so you can find and fix issues faster.

Quality of Experience

  • Decreases origin bandwidth and infrastructure requirements without negatively affecting performance

  • Eliminates disruptions due to spikes in volume to the origin server

Better control and performance

  • Improves both performance and availability by acting as a single origin for multiple CDNs

  • Centralizes management by enabling routing through the content delivery network

  • Reserve Fastly traffic capacity in preparation for high utilization events with capacity reservations

Cost reduction

  • De-duplicates requests for the same content for a window of time, reducing overall bandwidth and request volume of traffic

  • Requires fewer origin servers to handle the same volume of traffic

(Re)gain visibility

  • Gathers consistent information about upstream requests from multiple pieces of content

  • Delivers real-time logs allowing content owners to respond to network problems quickly

Key Features

Configurability

Full control of HTTP headers

Static, dynamic and video content delivery

API configurability and Fastly web interface with usage graphs/maps

Time to Live (TTL) controls

Edge logic and advanced content delivery control

Dedicated IPs

Dynamic site acceleration

WebSockets

Supplier Provided Prefix (BYOIP)

Staging Environment

Dynamic ad insertion preparation

Real-time control

Instant Purge™

Surrogate key purging

Soft purge

Real-time log streaming

Safety

Grace mode

Origin health checks

Transport Layer Security (TLS)

Content protection

Auto-healing

Always-on DDoS mitigation

Scalability

Caching

Content compression

Origin shielding

Related Resources

Our network map

A more powerful global network

We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.

Take a closer look
An illustration with a grayscale globe covered by red location pins

  • On average

    150 ms

    purge time with Instant Purge™

    1

  • More than

    1.8 trillion

    Daily requests served

    2

  • Almost

    90%

    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode

    3

  • Key Fact

    427 Tbps

    Edge Capacity

  • Up to

    32%

    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs

    5

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