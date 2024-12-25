Introduction
Fastly delivers more than just a CDN. Our modern architecture and infrastructure will improve the performance of your site, scale the impact of your DevOps and SecOps teams, and save you money all at the same time. Fastly gives you the control to serve more dynamic, personalized content and to accelerate your content delivery. Deliver your website, apps, video, downloads and more from a single, secure, high performing, global network and meet the demands of today’s users in an efficient and cost effective way.
Real data. Real users. See how we got these numbers and why it’s meaningful.
Grow revenue and scale
With Fastly you can cache more, even dynamic and event-driven content like API responses, to provide faster, more personalized experiences. A modern network architecture with hyper-connected, extremely high capacity POPs with huge storage capacity and the ability to Instant Purge™ in milliseconds keeps more content in cache, improving performance and customer satisfaction.
Reduce costs
Serving more content from cache and higher a cache hit ratio (CHR) means less trips to the origin and reduced egress costs. Take it a step further and use Fastly as an Origin Shield, serving even more content from cache and collapsing requests to the origin, further reducing origin requests. With Fastly’s network, ensure availability and uptime with protection from traffic spikes and attacks.
Improve developer productivity
Unlike black box CDNs, Fastly enables developers to make real-time configuration changes, including roll backs, without the need of professional services or getting stuck in release queues. Support for CI/CD development cycles and integrations with devops tooling creates efficiency in workflows and more satisfied developers. Our network is designed for maximum configurability with full-featured APIs, staging across our entire network, and real-time logs delivered from the edge, so you can find and fix issues faster.
Quality of Experience
Decreases origin bandwidth and infrastructure requirements without negatively affecting performance
Eliminates disruptions due to spikes in volume to the origin server
Better control and performance
Improves both performance and availability by acting as a single origin for multiple CDNs
Centralizes management by enabling routing through the content delivery network
Reserve Fastly traffic capacity in preparation for high utilization events with capacity reservations
Cost reduction
De-duplicates requests for the same content for a window of time, reducing overall bandwidth and request volume of traffic
Requires fewer origin servers to handle the same volume of traffic
(Re)gain visibility
Gathers consistent information about upstream requests from multiple pieces of content
Delivers real-time logs allowing content owners to respond to network problems quickly
Key Features
Configurability
Full control of HTTP headers
Static, dynamic and video content delivery
API configurability and Fastly web interface with usage graphs/maps
Time to Live (TTL) controls
Edge logic and advanced content delivery control
Dedicated IPs
Dynamic site acceleration
WebSockets
Supplier Provided Prefix (BYOIP)
Staging Environment
Dynamic ad insertion preparation
Real-time control
Instant Purge™
Surrogate key purging
Soft purge
Real-time log streaming
Safety
Grace mode
Origin health checks
Transport Layer Security (TLS)
Content protection
Auto-healing
Always-on DDoS mitigation
Scalability
Caching
Content compression
Origin shielding