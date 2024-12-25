Introduction

Fastly delivers more than just a CDN. Our modern architecture and infrastructure will improve the performance of your site, scale the impact of your DevOps and SecOps teams, and save you money all at the same time. Fastly gives you the control to serve more dynamic, personalized content and to accelerate your content delivery. Deliver your website, apps, video, downloads and more from a single, secure, high performing, global network and meet the demands of today’s users in an efficient and cost effective way.

32% faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs*

Real data. Real users. See how we got these numbers and why it’s meaningful.

Grow revenue and scale

With Fastly you can cache more, even dynamic and event-driven content like API responses, to provide faster, more personalized experiences. A modern network architecture with hyper-connected, extremely high capacity POPs with huge storage capacity and the ability to Instant Purge™ in milliseconds keeps more content in cache, improving performance and customer satisfaction.

Reduce costs

Serving more content from cache and higher a cache hit ratio (CHR) means less trips to the origin and reduced egress costs. Take it a step further and use Fastly as an Origin Shield, serving even more content from cache and collapsing requests to the origin, further reducing origin requests. With Fastly’s network, ensure availability and uptime with protection from traffic spikes and attacks.

Improve developer productivity

Unlike black box CDNs, Fastly enables developers to make real-time configuration changes, including roll backs, without the need of professional services or getting stuck in release queues. Support for CI/CD development cycles and integrations with devops tooling creates efficiency in workflows and more satisfied developers. Our network is designed for maximum configurability with full-featured APIs, staging across our entire network, and real-time logs delivered from the edge, so you can find and fix issues faster.

Quality of Experience Decreases origin bandwidth and infrastructure requirements without negatively affecting performance

Eliminates disruptions due to spikes in volume to the origin server Better control and performance Improves both performance and availability by acting as a single origin for multiple CDNs

Centralizes management by enabling routing through the content delivery network

Reserve Fastly traffic capacity in preparation for high utilization events with capacity reservations Cost reduction De-duplicates requests for the same content for a window of time, reducing overall bandwidth and request volume of traffic

Requires fewer origin servers to handle the same volume of traffic (Re)gain visibility Gathers consistent information about upstream requests from multiple pieces of content

Delivers real-time logs allowing content owners to respond to network problems quickly

Key Features

Configurability Full control of HTTP headers Static, dynamic and video content delivery API configurability and Fastly web interface with usage graphs/maps Time to Live (TTL) controls Edge logic and advanced content delivery control Dedicated IPs Dynamic site acceleration WebSockets Supplier Provided Prefix (BYOIP) Staging Environment Dynamic ad insertion preparation

Real-time control Instant Purge™ Surrogate key purging Soft purge Real-time log streaming

Safety Grace mode Origin health checks Transport Layer Security (TLS) Content protection Auto-healing Always-on DDoS mitigation