Fastly Ranked as a Leader in the 2026 Forrester Wave™ for Edge Development Platforms

We’re proud to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q1 2026 .

In this evaluation, Fastly was one of only two Leaders recognized. The report gave Fastly 5 out of 5 scores across eight criteria, including Innovation, Developer Experience, Performance, Latency Optimization, Scaling, Observability, and Workload and Network Isolation.

We were also the only evaluated vendor to receive above-average customer feedback. We believe this designation reflects strong customer satisfaction and trust. Working with our customers and seeing their success drives us, so it was deeply meaningful to see those relationships reflected in this research.

Why analyst firm Forrester recognized Fastly

Forrester, an independent research firm, noted in the report that “customers highlight Fastly’s strong performance, reliability, and developer experience,” and “praised [Fastly’s] highly engaged technical support and proactive partnership...”

We believe this recognition reflects our continued focus on building a platform that helps developers move faster while delivering the performance and reliability modern applications demand.

Additionally, per the report, “Fastly is a top choice for performance‐critical, event‐driven, security‐sensitive, and globally consistent edge workloads.”

What sets Fastly apart for us: Edge Compute

A key part of Fastly’s platform is Compute, our serverless application platform that allows developers to run code directly on Fastly’s global edge network.

Compute enables teams to build and deploy applications and edge logic without managing infrastructure, while maintaining high performance and strong security.

Some of the capabilities developers rely on include:

Microsecond startup times that help reduce latency and offload origin infrastructure

Request-level isolation, where each request runs in its own sandboxed environment

Support for familiar programming languages and integration with existing DevOps tools and workflows

No infrastructure to manage, with access to extensive resources through the Fastly DevHub

These capabilities make it easier for teams to build fast, scalable, and secure applications at the edge.

Build with Fastly

As more organizations look to the edge to power modern, distributed applications, Fastly remains focused on helping developers build, secure, and scale those experiences. For developers, Fastly Compute makes it easy to build high-performance, secure, and scalable applications – while taking advantage of technologies like WebAssembly and deploying code globally at the edge without managing infrastructure.

Access the complimentary report to learn more about why Fastly was named a Leader, or explore how Fastly Compute can help you build at the edge.