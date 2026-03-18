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What's New in the Fastly Extension for Raycast

Jonathan Speek

Manager, Platform Product Management, Fastly

CDN & DeliveryComputeEngineeringSecurity

Back in December 2024, we launched the Fastly extension for Raycast, bringing common platform tasks right into your macOS/Windows workflow. The response from the community was great, and it pushed us to keep building. 

Today, we're sharing the next round of updates, which add five new commands focused on data store management and security monitoring.

If you're not familiar with the extension yet, check out the original announcement for the full backstory. For everyone else, here's what's new.

Data Store Management - Right from your Launcher

The original extension was built around service management, things like searching services, purging, and creating new ones. These updates expand into data stores, which is where a lot of day-to-day work happens for teams running apps on Fastly Compute.

  • KV Stores: You can now browse your key-value stores, view entries and their metadata, create new keys, and delete existing ones. If you're doing quick lookups or making small edits, this saves you from switching over to the Control Panel or dropping into the CLI.

  • Config Stores: Similar idea here. Browse your configuration stores, create or edit items, and delete what you don't need. This is handy when you're making runtime config changes and don't want to go through a full deployment.

  • Secret Stores: Manage your secrets with built-in obfuscation and support for secret rotation. The extension shows rotation status so you can keep track of what's current and what's been cycled out.

ACL Management for Faster Incident Response

Access control lists now have their own dedicated command. You can browse your ACLs, add or remove IP entries, and manage allow/deny rules. There's also support for CIDR blocks and bulk imports, which is useful if you need to block a batch of IPs quickly during an incident.

The bulk import feature gives you per-IP validation feedback, so you'll know right away if something doesn't look right before committing changes.

Audit Log Viewer

The new audit log command lets you filter and browse account activity without leaving Raycast. You can narrow results by time range, user, event type, or service, which makes it a lot easier to investigate changes or pull records for compliance reporting. There's also an export option if you need to share the data with your team.

How to Get Started with the Fastly Raycast Extension

If you already have the extension installed, just update it through the Raycast Store and the new commands will show up automatically. If you're new to the extension, the setup is the same as before:

1. Install Raycast (macOS or Windows)

2. Add the Fastly extension from the Store

3. Configure your Fastly API token

4. Start using the new commands

What's next

We're continuing to build out the extension based on how people are using it. If there's something you'd like to see, drop us a note on the Fastly Community Forum. Your feedback will continue to drive a lot of these additions, and we want to keep that going!

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