Shrink Your Bill With Efficient Software

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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimization Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads
Infrastructure Savings Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend Multi-cloud Optimization Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources Customer Trust Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives Privacy Enablement Learn how to protect your user's data Sustainability Dashboard See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

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Shrink Your Bill With Efficient Software

Ajay Bharadwaj

Product Manager, Fastly

ComputeDevOpsEdge networkEngineeringProduct
CODE - Fastly

For years, Fastly has been powering the world’s most demanding digital experiences. From the largest global streaming platforms to the highest-velocity e-commerce sites, our reputation has been built on a foundation of unrivaled performance, instant purges, and a network engineered for reliability, resilience, and developer control. We take immense pride in this legacy and our commitment to the developer community that pushes the boundaries of what is possible.

Breaking Down the Barriers to Innovation

The digital landscape is shifting. Innovation is moving at a breakneck pace, and we believe that access to elite-tier tools should never be a barrier to entry. Starting today, we are making the full power of the Fastly platform more accessible than ever. Fastly Compute, KV Store, Secret Store, and Fanout are now available for immediate self-purchase with a credit card. Whether you are optimizing a local site or architecting a next-gen application entirely on the edge, you can now sign up and start serving your first user - or your first million - in minutes.

Transparent, vCPU-Based Pricing

We are excited to introduce a new, simplified billing model for Fastly Compute, designed for transparency and growth. We have removed the “duration” meter from our Compute billing. Previously, this was used to measure the total memory allocation over time, measured in GB-seconds. 

Our new model focuses strictly on requests and vCPU consumption. By focusing on vCPU milliseconds, we ensure you only pay for the actual processing power your code requires. To make your start even easier, we are prioritizing your growth and spend by introducing a generous amount of monthly free usage, with automatic discounts that kick in as you scale.

  • Compute: Includes a base of monthly requests and vCPU time.

  • KV Store, Secret Store, and Fanout: Now feature dedicated free usage allotments to get your data and messaging logic live at no initial cost.

For a full breakdown of these tiers, please visit our pricing page.

The Efficiency Dividend and Sustainability

This shift introduces what we call the "Efficiency Dividend." By moving to a model based on vCPU consumption rather than duration, we are aligning your financial interests with Fastly’s commitment to high-performance, sustainable engineering. For the first time, when you write more efficient code, you directly reduce your spend

And the benefit goes even further than that. By writing more efficient code, you’ll be reducing the amount of electricity required to power your applications. This, in turn, will support your company’s sustainability goals by reducing the emissions associated with your use of the Fastly platform.

You can monitor the impact of improved code efficiency on both electricity consumption and carbon emissions through Fastly’s sustainability dashboard, which provides daily data. This means you can see how a code optimization you make today impacts your digital carbon footprint the very next day.

Join Us on the Edge

Our goal is simple: to provide a world-class developer experience that is transparent and accessible to everyone. As your needs evolve and your traffic grows, our experienced account teams will be ready to provide the high-touch support you need to reach the next level.

Sign up today, use the new free tiers, and start creating more efficient, sustainable applications. Join the conversation in our Community Forum and let us know how we can help you build the future of the web.

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