Shrink Your Bill With Efficient Software

For years, Fastly has been powering the world’s most demanding digital experiences. From the largest global streaming platforms to the highest-velocity e-commerce sites, our reputation has been built on a foundation of unrivaled performance, instant purges, and a network engineered for reliability, resilience, and developer control. We take immense pride in this legacy and our commitment to the developer community that pushes the boundaries of what is possible.

Breaking Down the Barriers to Innovation

The digital landscape is shifting. Innovation is moving at a breakneck pace, and we believe that access to elite-tier tools should never be a barrier to entry. Starting today, we are making the full power of the Fastly platform more accessible than ever. Fastly Compute , KV Store, Secret Store , and Fanout are now available for immediate self-purchase with a credit card. Whether you are optimizing a local site or architecting a next-gen application entirely on the edge, you can now sign up and start serving your first user - or your first million - in minutes.

Transparent, vCPU-Based Pricing

We are excited to introduce a new, simplified billing model for Fastly Compute, designed for transparency and growth. We have removed the “duration” meter from our Compute billing. Previously, this was used to measure the total memory allocation over time, measured in GB-seconds.

Our new model focuses strictly on requests and vCPU consumption. By focusing on vCPU milliseconds, we ensure you only pay for the actual processing power your code requires. To make your start even easier, we are prioritizing your growth and spend by introducing a generous amount of monthly free usage , with automatic discounts that kick in as you scale.

Compute: Includes a base of monthly requests and vCPU time.

KV Store, Secret Store, and Fanout: Now feature dedicated free usage allotments to get your data and messaging logic live at no initial cost.

For a full breakdown of these tiers, please visit our pricing page .

The Efficiency Dividend and Sustainability

This shift introduces what we call the "Efficiency Dividend." By moving to a model based on vCPU consumption rather than duration, we are aligning your financial interests with Fastly’s commitment to high-performance, sustainable engineering. For the first time, when you write more efficient code, you directly reduce your spend.

And the benefit goes even further than that. By writing more efficient code, you’ll be reducing the amount of electricity required to power your applications. This, in turn, will support your company’s sustainability goals by reducing the emissions associated with your use of the Fastly platform.

You can monitor the impact of improved code efficiency on both electricity consumption and carbon emissions through Fastly’s sustainability dashboard , which provides daily data. This means you can see how a code optimization you make today impacts your digital carbon footprint the very next day.

Join Us on the Edge

Our goal is simple: to provide a world-class developer experience that is transparent and accessible to everyone. As your needs evolve and your traffic grows, our experienced account teams will be ready to provide the high-touch support you need to reach the next level.