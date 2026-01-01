Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Gaming customer stories
- Sofascore
Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly.
- Green Man Gaming
When its relationship with its former CDN provider became challenging, Green Man Gaming turned to Softcat and AWS to help source a streamlined and easily onboarded new partner. Understanding its needs, Fastly was able to quickly step in with a strong POC