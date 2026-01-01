Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Education customer stories
- Mindvalley
Mindvalley powers global personal growth platform with Fastly edge performance, security, and image optimization
- OpenStreetMap
OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly
- Duolingo
Duolingo eliminates security gaps with Fastly Response Security Services
- Cybrary
Cybrary was searching for a modern, feature-rich WAF solution that can be easily configured, block attacks, natively work within Kubernetes containers, and provide real-time alerting without incurring heavy maintenance investment.
- Skillsoft
See how Skillsoft uses Fastly to improve performance and scalability: reducing latency for millions of learners, while scaling up video content 4x globally, putting control in developers’ hands.
- Drupal Association
Drupal Association migrates 100% of traffic to Fastly, optimizing performance for websites worldwide