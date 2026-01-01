Blackpepper Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly Read more

Bonnier News Bonnier News improves site speed and SEO by replacing Akamai with Fastly Compute. Read more

Dunelm Dunelm switched to Fastly to increase speed for their shoppers across web and mobile storefronts, enhance security, deliver site updates faster at scale, and augment an infrastructure-as-code strategy. Read more

Foxtel Foxtel streams flawless 4K sports to 1M+ fans with Fastly. Read more

Sofascore Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly. Read more

Dreamstime Dreamstime delivers 320 million images instantly with Fastly Read more

Magnolia Magnolia reduces platform operating cost by 40% and achieves an annual growth rate of 20% with support from Fastly Read more

OpenStreetMap OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly Read more

H10 Hotels H10 Hotels delivers a superb ecommerce experience with Fastly and reduces origin traffic by more than 50% Read more

Edgee Edgee transforms web analytics with Fastly Developer Platform Read more

Contentful Contentful cuts delivery time in half with Fastly Compute Read more

Speed Kit Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10% Read more

River Island River Island keeps customer experience a cut above with Fastly. Read more

Mastodon GmbH Mastodon scales and protects social media app servers and reduces egress by 75%. Read more

Znipe TV Stream come true — Znipe improves startup times by 41% and stalls per hour by 32% with Fastly Read more

Ekstra Bladet Ekstra Bladet ensures stability, high performance and instant updates with Fastly Read more

Bending Spoons Bending Spoons with Flexible Fastly: 50% latency reduction plus significant egress cost savings. Read more