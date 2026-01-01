Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Europe, Middle East, Africa customer stories
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- Blackpepper
Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly
- Bonnier News
Bonnier News improves site speed and SEO by replacing Akamai with Fastly Compute.
- Dunelm
Dunelm switched to Fastly to increase speed for their shoppers across web and mobile storefronts, enhance security, deliver site updates faster at scale, and augment an infrastructure-as-code strategy.
- Foxtel
Foxtel streams flawless 4K sports to 1M+ fans with Fastly.
- Sofascore
Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly.
- Dreamstime
Dreamstime delivers 320 million images instantly with Fastly
- Magnolia
Magnolia reduces platform operating cost by 40% and achieves an annual growth rate of 20% with support from Fastly
- OpenStreetMap
OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly
- H10 Hotels
H10 Hotels delivers a superb ecommerce experience with Fastly and reduces origin traffic by more than 50%
- Edgee
Edgee transforms web analytics with Fastly Developer Platform
- Contentful
Contentful cuts delivery time in half with Fastly Compute
- Speed Kit
Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10%
- River Island
River Island keeps customer experience a cut above with Fastly.
- Mastodon GmbH
Mastodon scales and protects social media app servers and reduces egress by 75%.
- Znipe TV
Stream come true — Znipe improves startup times by 41% and stalls per hour by 32% with Fastly
- Ekstra Bladet
Ekstra Bladet ensures stability, high performance and instant updates with Fastly
- Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons with Flexible Fastly: 50% latency reduction plus significant egress cost savings.
- THG
THG gains instantaneous delivery, developer control, and ups traffic by 30% with Fastly