Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Travel and hospitality customer stories
- H10 Hotels
H10 Hotels delivers a superb ecommerce experience with Fastly and reduces origin traffic by more than 50%
- JetBlue
JetBlue significantly reduces unwanted traffic with Fastly Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management
- loveholidays
Boosting the conversion rate of one of the UK’s fastest growing travel brands with a full infrastructure migration to Fastly
- Strawberry
Strawberry's future-proof website loads 40% faster with Fastly; improves UX by 66%
- Loveholidays video
Constant engineering innovation at this online travel agency delivers holidays that users love.