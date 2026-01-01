Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Retail customer stories
- Bukalapak Case Study
Bukalapak accelerates migration and fortifies security with Fastly edge cloud platform.
- Dunelm
Dunelm switched to Fastly to increase speed for their shoppers across web and mobile storefronts, enhance security, deliver site updates faster at scale, and augment an infrastructure-as-code strategy.
- The RealReal
The RealReal Protects Users Without Slowing Down Developers with Fastly.
- River Island
River Island keeps customer experience a cut above with Fastly.
- THG
THG gains instantaneous delivery, developer control, and ups traffic by 30% with Fastly
- Life Time
Life Time delivers exceptional membership experiences with Fastly Edge Cloud Platform
- Brad's Deals
Brad’s Deals moves to the edge and slashes time-to-load with Fastly Compute
- Dansons
Dansons grills up success with Fastly, achieving 7X faster data transfer
- Pronovias Group
Pronovias adopted Fastly's Next-Gen WAF, since its rate limiting capabilities and filter improvements made it possible to greatly reduce unwanted traffic without degrading the performance of the different sites.
- Winning Group
Winning Group’s CTO Dax Lee and technology partner Section.io selected Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF based on our industry reputation and ability to meet the challenges the company faced.
- Boots UK
Boots turned to Fastly for full-page caching and the ability to tailor the boots.com shopping experience to customers based on geographic location and user agent.