Bukalapak Case Study Bukalapak accelerates migration and fortifies security with Fastly edge cloud platform. Read more

Dunelm Dunelm switched to Fastly to increase speed for their shoppers across web and mobile storefronts, enhance security, deliver site updates faster at scale, and augment an infrastructure-as-code strategy. Read more

The RealReal The RealReal Protects Users Without Slowing Down Developers with Fastly. Read more

River Island River Island keeps customer experience a cut above with Fastly. Read more

THG THG gains instantaneous delivery, developer control, and ups traffic by 30% with Fastly Read more

Life Time Life Time delivers exceptional membership experiences with Fastly Edge Cloud Platform Read more

Brad's Deals Brad’s Deals moves to the edge and slashes time-to-load with Fastly Compute Read more

Dansons Dansons grills up success with Fastly, achieving 7X faster data transfer Read more

Pronovias Group Pronovias adopted Fastly's Next-Gen WAF, since its rate limiting capabilities and filter improvements made it possible to greatly reduce unwanted traffic without degrading the performance of the different sites. Read more

Winning Group Winning Group’s CTO Dax Lee and technology partner Section.io selected Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF based on our industry reputation and ability to meet the challenges the company faced. Read more