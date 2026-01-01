Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Software and Services customer stories
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- IAB Tech Lab
IAB Tech Lab Develops Agile Ad Tech Solution for Publishers with Fastly Compute
- Layercake
Layercake scales live streaming at the edge while lowering infrastructure costs with Fastly.
- Roller
Learn how ROLLER uses Fastly to cut image latency from 95ms to 5ms & run custom edge logic, delivering frictionless guest experiences at global scale.
- Edgee
Edgee transforms web analytics with Fastly Developer Platform
- Contentful
Contentful cuts delivery time in half with Fastly Compute
- QuantCDN
QuantCDN boosts static and dynamic content delivery with a API-first platform powered by Fastly
- Outbrain
Outbrain builds full-stack advertising suite for the open internet with Fastly
- Speed Kit
Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10%
- Duolingo
Duolingo eliminates security gaps with Fastly Response Security Services
- Duo Case Study
Duo chose Fastly for our ability to provide immediate security visibility and blocking with an architecture that operations was confident would scale without impacting performance.
- imgix
imgix provides high-quality visual media and improves results up to 89.1% faster for customers with Fastly
- Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons with Flexible Fastly: 50% latency reduction plus significant egress cost savings.
- Stellate
Stellate’s Edge Platform for GraphQL API is 2x Faster Powered by Fastly
- Python Software Foundation
Python Software Foundation’s open source developers enjoy fast, reliable support with PyPI and Fastly
- Flagsmith
Flagsmith uses Fastly for global low-latency replication, addressing the scaling issues of their monolithic infrastructure. They were spending too much time managing these problems, especially with the demands of highly unpredictable traffic surges.
- Squarespace
Squarespace launches entrepreneurs with fast, personalized experiences powered by Fastly
- Anchor
Anchor builds an effortless X.509 certificate service with Fastly KV Store
- New Relic
New Relic turns to Fastly for intuitive API, agile engineering process, and a powerful set of tools that match their workflow and values