IAB Tech Lab IAB Tech Lab Develops Agile Ad Tech Solution for Publishers with Fastly Compute Read more

Layercake Layercake scales live streaming at the edge while lowering infrastructure costs with Fastly. Read more

Roller Learn how ROLLER uses Fastly to cut image latency from 95ms to 5ms & run custom edge logic, delivering frictionless guest experiences at global scale. Read more

Edgee Edgee transforms web analytics with Fastly Developer Platform Read more

Contentful Contentful cuts delivery time in half with Fastly Compute Read more

QuantCDN QuantCDN boosts static and dynamic content delivery with a API-first platform powered by Fastly Read more

Outbrain Outbrain builds full-stack advertising suite for the open internet with Fastly Read more

Speed Kit Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10% Read more

Duolingo Duolingo eliminates security gaps with Fastly Response Security Services Read more

Duo Case Study Duo chose Fastly for our ability to provide immediate security visibility and blocking with an architecture that operations was confident would scale without impacting performance. Read more

imgix imgix provides high-quality visual media and improves results up to 89.1% faster for customers with Fastly Read more

Bending Spoons Bending Spoons with Flexible Fastly: 50% latency reduction plus significant egress cost savings. Read more

Stellate Stellate’s Edge Platform for GraphQL API is 2x Faster Powered by Fastly Read more

Python Software Foundation Python Software Foundation’s open source developers enjoy fast, reliable support with PyPI and Fastly Read more

Flagsmith Flagsmith uses Fastly for global low-latency replication, addressing the scaling issues of their monolithic infrastructure. They were spending too much time managing these problems, especially with the demands of highly unpredictable traffic surges. Read more

Squarespace Squarespace launches entrepreneurs with fast, personalized experiences powered by Fastly Read more

Anchor Anchor builds an effortless X.509 certificate service with Fastly KV Store Read more