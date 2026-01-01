IAB Tech Lab IAB Tech Lab Develops Agile Ad Tech Solution for Publishers with Fastly Compute Read more

Blackpepper Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly Read more

Khan Academy Khan Academy delivers free education to millions globally with Fastly's edge cloud platform Read more

Layercake Layercake scales live streaming at the edge while lowering infrastructure costs with Fastly. Read more

Bonnier News Bonnier News improves site speed and SEO by replacing Akamai with Fastly Compute. Read more

Shutterstock Shutterstock scales AI model datasets while reducing storage costs by 68% with Fastly Compute. Read more

USA TODAY Co. USA TODAY Co. reduces bandwidth usage by 50% with Fastly security solutions Read more

Edgee Edgee transforms web analytics with Fastly Developer Platform Read more

Contentful Contentful cuts delivery time in half with Fastly Compute Read more

QuantCDN QuantCDN boosts static and dynamic content delivery with a API-first platform powered by Fastly Read more

Speed Kit Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10% Read more

Znipe TV Stream come true — Znipe improves startup times by 41% and stalls per hour by 32% with Fastly Read more

Rust Foundation Rust Foundation website seamlessly scales to meet 2-3x increase in demand with Fastly Read more

THG THG gains instantaneous delivery, developer control, and ups traffic by 30% with Fastly Read more

Stellate Stellate’s Edge Platform for GraphQL API is 2x Faster Powered by Fastly Read more

Stuff Stuff streamlines security by replatforming with Fastly resulting in a 98% cache offload efficiency Read more

Le Monde Le Monde blocks attacks, improves TTFB with Fastly Read more