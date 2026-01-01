Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Compute customer stories
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- IAB Tech Lab
IAB Tech Lab Develops Agile Ad Tech Solution for Publishers with Fastly Compute
- Blackpepper
Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly
- Khan Academy
Khan Academy delivers free education to millions globally with Fastly's edge cloud platform
- Layercake
Layercake scales live streaming at the edge while lowering infrastructure costs with Fastly.
- Bonnier News
Bonnier News improves site speed and SEO by replacing Akamai with Fastly Compute.
- Shutterstock
Shutterstock scales AI model datasets while reducing storage costs by 68% with Fastly Compute.
- USA TODAY Co.
USA TODAY Co. reduces bandwidth usage by 50% with Fastly security solutions
- Edgee
Edgee transforms web analytics with Fastly Developer Platform
- Contentful
Contentful cuts delivery time in half with Fastly Compute
- QuantCDN
QuantCDN boosts static and dynamic content delivery with a API-first platform powered by Fastly
- Speed Kit
Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10%
- Znipe TV
Stream come true — Znipe improves startup times by 41% and stalls per hour by 32% with Fastly
- Rust Foundation
Rust Foundation website seamlessly scales to meet 2-3x increase in demand with Fastly
- THG
THG gains instantaneous delivery, developer control, and ups traffic by 30% with Fastly
- Stellate
Stellate’s Edge Platform for GraphQL API is 2x Faster Powered by Fastly
- Stuff
Stuff streamlines security by replatforming with Fastly resulting in a 98% cache offload efficiency
- Le Monde
Le Monde blocks attacks, improves TTFB with Fastly
- Life Time
Life Time delivers exceptional membership experiences with Fastly Edge Cloud Platform