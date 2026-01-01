Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Delivery customer stories
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- Foursquare
Foursquare powers global location intelligence and data-driven decisions with Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform
- IAB Tech Lab
IAB Tech Lab Develops Agile Ad Tech Solution for Publishers with Fastly Compute
- Blackpepper
Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly
- Khan Academy
Khan Academy delivers free education to millions globally with Fastly's edge cloud platform
- GIPHY
GIPHY handles tens of billions of requests daily with Fastly's edge cloud platform
- Layercake
Layercake scales live streaming at the edge while lowering infrastructure costs with Fastly.
- Bonnier News
Bonnier News improves site speed and SEO by replacing Akamai with Fastly Compute.
- Dunelm
Dunelm switched to Fastly to increase speed for their shoppers across web and mobile storefronts, enhance security, deliver site updates faster at scale, and augment an infrastructure-as-code strategy.
- Foxtel
Foxtel streams flawless 4K sports to 1M+ fans with Fastly.
- Sofascore
Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly.
- The RealReal
The RealReal Protects Users Without Slowing Down Developers with Fastly.
- Shutterstock
Shutterstock scales AI model datasets while reducing storage costs by 68% with Fastly Compute.
- Dreamstime
Dreamstime delivers 320 million images instantly with Fastly
- Magnolia
Magnolia reduces platform operating cost by 40% and achieves an annual growth rate of 20% with support from Fastly
- Roller
Learn how ROLLER uses Fastly to cut image latency from 95ms to 5ms & run custom edge logic, delivering frictionless guest experiences at global scale.
- Mindvalley
Mindvalley powers global personal growth platform with Fastly edge performance, security, and image optimization
- OpenStreetMap
OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly
- 1stdibs
1stDibs loads pages in under 50ms, delivering a fast, luxury experience with Fastly.