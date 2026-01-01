Foursquare Foursquare powers global location intelligence and data-driven decisions with Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform Read more

IAB Tech Lab IAB Tech Lab Develops Agile Ad Tech Solution for Publishers with Fastly Compute Read more

Blackpepper Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly Read more

Khan Academy Khan Academy delivers free education to millions globally with Fastly's edge cloud platform Read more

GIPHY GIPHY handles tens of billions of requests daily with Fastly's edge cloud platform Read more

Layercake Layercake scales live streaming at the edge while lowering infrastructure costs with Fastly. Read more

Bonnier News Bonnier News improves site speed and SEO by replacing Akamai with Fastly Compute. Read more

Dunelm Dunelm switched to Fastly to increase speed for their shoppers across web and mobile storefronts, enhance security, deliver site updates faster at scale, and augment an infrastructure-as-code strategy. Read more

Foxtel Foxtel streams flawless 4K sports to 1M+ fans with Fastly. Read more

Sofascore Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly. Read more

The RealReal The RealReal Protects Users Without Slowing Down Developers with Fastly. Read more

Shutterstock Shutterstock scales AI model datasets while reducing storage costs by 68% with Fastly Compute. Read more

Dreamstime Dreamstime delivers 320 million images instantly with Fastly Read more

Magnolia Magnolia reduces platform operating cost by 40% and achieves an annual growth rate of 20% with support from Fastly Read more

Roller Learn how ROLLER uses Fastly to cut image latency from 95ms to 5ms & run custom edge logic, delivering frictionless guest experiences at global scale. Read more

Mindvalley Mindvalley powers global personal growth platform with Fastly edge performance, security, and image optimization Read more

OpenStreetMap OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly Read more