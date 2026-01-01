GIPHY GIPHY handles tens of billions of requests daily with Fastly's edge cloud platform Read more

Sofascore Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly. Read more

The RealReal The RealReal Protects Users Without Slowing Down Developers with Fastly. Read more

Shutterstock Shutterstock scales AI model datasets while reducing storage costs by 68% with Fastly Compute. Read more

Dreamstime Dreamstime delivers 320 million images instantly with Fastly Read more

Roller Learn how ROLLER uses Fastly to cut image latency from 95ms to 5ms & run custom edge logic, delivering frictionless guest experiences at global scale. Read more

OpenStreetMap OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly Read more

1stdibs 1stDibs loads pages in under 50ms, delivering a fast, luxury experience with Fastly. Read more

USA TODAY Co. USA TODAY Co. reduces bandwidth usage by 50% with Fastly security solutions Read more

Mercy Corps Mercy Corps increases uptime and achieves 30-60% conversion rate improvement with Fastly Read more

Edgee Edgee transforms web analytics with Fastly Developer Platform Read more

Ruby Central Ruby Central: Powering 3 billion gem downloads per month with Fastly Read more

Duolingo Duolingo eliminates security gaps with Fastly Response Security Services Read more

Kubernetes Kubernetes ensures its scalability by relying on Fastly. Read more

JetBlue JetBlue significantly reduces unwanted traffic with Fastly Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management Read more

Duo Case Study Duo chose Fastly for our ability to provide immediate security visibility and blocking with an architecture that operations was confident would scale without impacting performance. Read more

Rust Foundation Rust Foundation website seamlessly scales to meet 2-3x increase in demand with Fastly Read more