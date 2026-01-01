Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All North America customer stories
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- GIPHY
GIPHY handles tens of billions of requests daily with Fastly's edge cloud platform
- Sofascore
Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly.
- The RealReal
The RealReal Protects Users Without Slowing Down Developers with Fastly.
- Shutterstock
Shutterstock scales AI model datasets while reducing storage costs by 68% with Fastly Compute.
- Dreamstime
Dreamstime delivers 320 million images instantly with Fastly
- Roller
Learn how ROLLER uses Fastly to cut image latency from 95ms to 5ms & run custom edge logic, delivering frictionless guest experiences at global scale.
- OpenStreetMap
OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly
- 1stdibs
1stDibs loads pages in under 50ms, delivering a fast, luxury experience with Fastly.
- USA TODAY Co.
USA TODAY Co. reduces bandwidth usage by 50% with Fastly security solutions
- Mercy Corps
Mercy Corps increases uptime and achieves 30-60% conversion rate improvement with Fastly
- Edgee
Edgee transforms web analytics with Fastly Developer Platform
- Ruby Central
Ruby Central: Powering 3 billion gem downloads per month with Fastly
- Duolingo
Duolingo eliminates security gaps with Fastly Response Security Services
- Kubernetes
Kubernetes ensures its scalability by relying on Fastly.
- JetBlue
JetBlue significantly reduces unwanted traffic with Fastly Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management
- Duo Case Study
Duo chose Fastly for our ability to provide immediate security visibility and blocking with an architecture that operations was confident would scale without impacting performance.
- Rust Foundation
Rust Foundation website seamlessly scales to meet 2-3x increase in demand with Fastly
- imgix
imgix provides high-quality visual media and improves results up to 89.1% faster for customers with Fastly