Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Latin America customer stories
- Sofascore
Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly.
- Dreamstime
Dreamstime delivers 320 million images instantly with Fastly
- OpenStreetMap
OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly
- Paramount Global
Fastly partners with Paramount Global in its quest for innovation across multiple world-class streaming products.
- Taboola
As the largest platform for content recommendation, audience acquisition, and native advertising, Taboola provides those moments of next.