Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Observability customer stories
- Foursquare
Foursquare powers global location intelligence and data-driven decisions with Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform
- imgix
imgix provides high-quality visual media and improves results up to 89.1% faster for customers with Fastly
- SeenThis
SeenThis first approached Fastly for a performance-focused CDN. But a complementary challenge soon emerged: evidencing superior sustainability credentials to increasingly ESG-focused clients.