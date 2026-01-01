Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Europe customer stories
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- Dunelm
Dunelm switched to Fastly to increase speed for their shoppers across web and mobile storefronts, enhance security, deliver site updates faster at scale, and augment an infrastructure-as-code strategy.
- Sofascore
Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly.
- OpenStreetMap
OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly
- Green Man Gaming
When its relationship with its former CDN provider became challenging, Green Man Gaming turned to Softcat and AWS to help source a streamlined and easily onboarded new partner. Understanding its needs, Fastly was able to quickly step in with a strong POC
- Edgee
Edgee transforms web analytics with Fastly Developer Platform
- Contentful
Contentful cuts delivery time in half with Fastly Compute
- Speed Kit
Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10%
- River Island
River Island keeps customer experience a cut above with Fastly.
- Znipe TV
Stream come true — Znipe improves startup times by 41% and stalls per hour by 32% with Fastly
- Ekstra Bladet
Ekstra Bladet ensures stability, high performance and instant updates with Fastly
- THG
THG gains instantaneous delivery, developer control, and ups traffic by 30% with Fastly
- Paramount Global
Fastly partners with Paramount Global in its quest for innovation across multiple world-class streaming products.
- amazee.io
amazee.io's customers count on its ZeroOps platform to work seamlessly, keeping infrastructure out of sight and out of mind. The company relies on Fastly's CDN and Next-Gen WAF in the same way.
- Magnolia
Supporting customers in the finance and banking sectors meant security had always been a platform focus, but including a WAF would differentiate the PaaS package even more powerfully.
- Spread Group
With the Fastly CDN solution already working smoothly, Spread Group looked at the Fastly Next-Gen WAF as flexible security that could fit its ever-evolving platform like a glove.
- api.video
From its Bordeaux base, api.video brings quick, secure & high-quality video delivery to the world. With end-to-end video as a service, clients build engaging experiences that delight customers.
- SeenThis
SeenThis first approached Fastly for a performance-focused CDN. But a complementary challenge soon emerged: evidencing superior sustainability credentials to increasingly ESG-focused clients.
- Storytel
Swedish-based audiobooks and ebooks streaming business group Storytel has expanded from its core Nordics market to bring 2 million+ global subscribers ‘thousands of stories for wherever, whenever’.