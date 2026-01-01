Dunelm Dunelm switched to Fastly to increase speed for their shoppers across web and mobile storefronts, enhance security, deliver site updates faster at scale, and augment an infrastructure-as-code strategy. Read more

Sofascore Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly. Read more

OpenStreetMap OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly Read more

Green Man Gaming When its relationship with its former CDN provider became challenging, Green Man Gaming turned to Softcat and AWS to help source a streamlined and easily onboarded new partner. Understanding its needs, Fastly was able to quickly step in with a strong POC Read more

Edgee Edgee transforms web analytics with Fastly Developer Platform Read more

Contentful Contentful cuts delivery time in half with Fastly Compute Read more

Speed Kit Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10% Read more

River Island River Island keeps customer experience a cut above with Fastly. Read more

Znipe TV Stream come true — Znipe improves startup times by 41% and stalls per hour by 32% with Fastly Read more

Ekstra Bladet Ekstra Bladet ensures stability, high performance and instant updates with Fastly Read more

THG THG gains instantaneous delivery, developer control, and ups traffic by 30% with Fastly Read more

Paramount Global Fastly partners with Paramount Global in its quest for innovation across multiple world-class streaming products. Read more

amazee.io amazee.io's customers count on its ZeroOps platform to work seamlessly, keeping infrastructure out of sight and out of mind. The company relies on Fastly's CDN and Next-Gen WAF in the same way. Read more

Magnolia Supporting customers in the finance and banking sectors meant security had always been a platform focus, but including a WAF would differentiate the PaaS package even more powerfully. Read more

Spread Group With the Fastly CDN solution already working smoothly, Spread Group looked at the Fastly Next-Gen WAF as flexible security that could fit its ever-evolving platform like a glove. Read more

api.video From its Bordeaux base, api.video brings quick, secure & high-quality video delivery to the world. With end-to-end video as a service, clients build engaging experiences that delight customers. Read more

SeenThis SeenThis first approached Fastly for a performance-focused CDN. But a complementary challenge soon emerged: evidencing superior sustainability credentials to increasingly ESG-focused clients. Read more