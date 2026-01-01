Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Digital publishing customer stories
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- GIPHY
GIPHY handles tens of billions of requests daily with Fastly's edge cloud platform
- Bonnier News
Bonnier News improves site speed and SEO by replacing Akamai with Fastly Compute.
- Foxtel
Foxtel streams flawless 4K sports to 1M+ fans with Fastly.
- Shutterstock
Shutterstock scales AI model datasets while reducing storage costs by 68% with Fastly Compute.
- Dreamstime
Dreamstime delivers 320 million images instantly with Fastly
- USA TODAY Co.
USA TODAY Co. reduces bandwidth usage by 50% with Fastly security solutions
- Ekstra Bladet
Ekstra Bladet ensures stability, high performance and instant updates with Fastly
- Stuff
Stuff streamlines security by replatforming with Fastly resulting in a 98% cache offload efficiency
- ITVX
ITVX handles record-breaking FIFA World Cup viewership flawlessly with Fastly
- Le Monde
Le Monde blocks attacks, improves TTFB with Fastly
- Paramount Global
Fastly partners with Paramount Global in its quest for innovation across multiple world-class streaming products.
- USA TODAY
How USA TODAY Co. uses Fastly to deliver and secure the fastest-loading news site in the U.S.
- Bell Media
Managing traffic spikes with Fastly helped Bell Media expand its customer base while improving time to first byte (TTFB) and giving developers more control.
- The Weather Company
The Weather Company forecasts accurate, reliable weather to 400 million monthly active users by partnering with Fastly
- amazee.io
amazee.io's customers count on its ZeroOps platform to work seamlessly, keeping infrastructure out of sight and out of mind. The company relies on Fastly's CDN and Next-Gen WAF in the same way.
- SeenThis
SeenThis first approached Fastly for a performance-focused CDN. But a complementary challenge soon emerged: evidencing superior sustainability credentials to increasingly ESG-focused clients.
- Storytel
Swedish-based audiobooks and ebooks streaming business group Storytel has expanded from its core Nordics market to bring 2 million+ global subscribers ‘thousands of stories for wherever, whenever’.
- TF1
TF1 boosts multi-CDN strategy and broadcasts 2023 Rugby World Cup with Fastly