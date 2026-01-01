GIPHY GIPHY handles tens of billions of requests daily with Fastly's edge cloud platform Read more

Bonnier News Bonnier News improves site speed and SEO by replacing Akamai with Fastly Compute. Read more

Foxtel Foxtel streams flawless 4K sports to 1M+ fans with Fastly. Read more

USA TODAY Co. USA TODAY Co. reduces bandwidth usage by 50% with Fastly security solutions Read more

Znipe TV Stream come true — Znipe improves startup times by 41% and stalls per hour by 32% with Fastly Read more

Ekstra Bladet Ekstra Bladet ensures stability, high performance and instant updates with Fastly Read more

Stuff Stuff streamlines security by replatforming with Fastly resulting in a 98% cache offload efficiency Read more

ITVX ITVX handles record-breaking FIFA World Cup viewership flawlessly with Fastly Read more

Le Monde Le Monde blocks attacks, improves TTFB with Fastly Read more

Paramount Global Fastly partners with Paramount Global in its quest for innovation across multiple world-class streaming products. Read more

Bell Media Managing traffic spikes with Fastly helped Bell Media expand its customer base while improving time to first byte (TTFB) and giving developers more control. Read more

The Weather Company The Weather Company forecasts accurate, reliable weather to 400 million monthly active users by partnering with Fastly Read more

SeenThis SeenThis first approached Fastly for a performance-focused CDN. But a complementary challenge soon emerged: evidencing superior sustainability credentials to increasingly ESG-focused clients. Read more

Storytel Swedish-based audiobooks and ebooks streaming business group Storytel has expanded from its core Nordics market to bring 2 million+ global subscribers ‘thousands of stories for wherever, whenever’. Read more

TF1 TF1 boosts multi-CDN strategy and broadcasts 2023 Rugby World Cup with Fastly Read more

Nine Entertainment Nine chose the Fastly Next-Gen WAF and Managed Security Service for the security expertise, scalability, technology fit, and value. Read more

USA TODAY Co. When USA TODAY Co. needed a scalable, elastic infrastructure to handle the variable traffic of breaking news, Fastly stepped up with the capacity to respond globally without disruption Read more