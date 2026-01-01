Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Streaming Media customer stories
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- GIPHY
GIPHY handles tens of billions of requests daily with Fastly's edge cloud platform
- Bonnier News
Bonnier News improves site speed and SEO by replacing Akamai with Fastly Compute.
- Foxtel
Foxtel streams flawless 4K sports to 1M+ fans with Fastly.
- USA TODAY Co.
USA TODAY Co. reduces bandwidth usage by 50% with Fastly security solutions
- Znipe TV
Stream come true — Znipe improves startup times by 41% and stalls per hour by 32% with Fastly
- Ekstra Bladet
Ekstra Bladet ensures stability, high performance and instant updates with Fastly
- Stuff
Stuff streamlines security by replatforming with Fastly resulting in a 98% cache offload efficiency
- ITVX
ITVX handles record-breaking FIFA World Cup viewership flawlessly with Fastly
- Le Monde
Le Monde blocks attacks, improves TTFB with Fastly
- Paramount Global
Fastly partners with Paramount Global in its quest for innovation across multiple world-class streaming products.
- Bell Media
Managing traffic spikes with Fastly helped Bell Media expand its customer base while improving time to first byte (TTFB) and giving developers more control.
- The Weather Company
The Weather Company forecasts accurate, reliable weather to 400 million monthly active users by partnering with Fastly
- SeenThis
SeenThis first approached Fastly for a performance-focused CDN. But a complementary challenge soon emerged: evidencing superior sustainability credentials to increasingly ESG-focused clients.
- Storytel
Swedish-based audiobooks and ebooks streaming business group Storytel has expanded from its core Nordics market to bring 2 million+ global subscribers ‘thousands of stories for wherever, whenever’.
- TF1
TF1 boosts multi-CDN strategy and broadcasts 2023 Rugby World Cup with Fastly
- Nine Entertainment
Nine chose the Fastly Next-Gen WAF and Managed Security Service for the security expertise, scalability, technology fit, and value.
- USA TODAY Co.
When USA TODAY Co. needed a scalable, elastic infrastructure to handle the variable traffic of breaking news, Fastly stepped up with the capacity to respond globally without disruption
- Storytel (cache lightning)
A well-thought-out caching strategy was crucial when Storytel developed a new homepage – the main web gateway to let customers step swiftly into stories wherever, whenever.