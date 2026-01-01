Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Asia Pacific customer stories
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- Blackpepper
Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly
- Bukalapak Case Study
Bukalapak accelerates migration and fortifies security with Fastly edge cloud platform.
- Sofascore
Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly.
- Dreamstime
Dreamstime delivers 320 million images instantly with Fastly
- Roller
Learn how ROLLER uses Fastly to cut image latency from 95ms to 5ms & run custom edge logic, delivering frictionless guest experiences at global scale.
- Mindvalley
Mindvalley powers global personal growth platform with Fastly edge performance, security, and image optimization
- OpenStreetMap
OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly
- Canstar
Canstar’s ability to streamline its toolset by consolidating into the Fastly platform using Fastly Next-Gen WAF, CDN, and Compute, enables them to do more at lower total cost of ownership than with other cloud computing providers.
- QuantCDN
QuantCDN boosts static and dynamic content delivery with a API-first platform powered by Fastly
- Stuff
Stuff streamlines security by replatforming with Fastly resulting in a 98% cache offload efficiency
- Paramount Global
Fastly partners with Paramount Global in its quest for innovation across multiple world-class streaming products.
- Nine Entertainment
Nine chose the Fastly Next-Gen WAF and Managed Security Service for the security expertise, scalability, technology fit, and value.
- Winning Group
Winning Group’s CTO Dax Lee and technology partner Section.io selected Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF based on our industry reputation and ability to meet the challenges the company faced.
- Bambora
Bambora has joined forces with Worldline to bring the best payment services to a new home under one brand.
- Taboola
As the largest platform for content recommendation, audience acquisition, and native advertising, Taboola provides those moments of next.
- trademe
Trade Me is New Zealand’s favorite online marketplace and classifieds site. The success of such a large, busy, and image-heavy eCommerce site relies on optimizing customer journeys at a fast pace.
- OFX
Microservices and API security for OFX’s International Wire Transfer Business
- Network 10
Network 10 delivered a first class streaming experience for the Network Ten's Melbourne Cup thanks to the Fastly edge cloud network.