Blackpepper Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly Read more

Bukalapak Case Study Bukalapak accelerates migration and fortifies security with Fastly edge cloud platform. Read more

Sofascore Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly. Read more

Dreamstime Dreamstime delivers 320 million images instantly with Fastly Read more

Roller Learn how ROLLER uses Fastly to cut image latency from 95ms to 5ms & run custom edge logic, delivering frictionless guest experiences at global scale. Read more

Mindvalley Mindvalley powers global personal growth platform with Fastly edge performance, security, and image optimization Read more

OpenStreetMap OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly Read more

Canstar Canstar’s ability to streamline its toolset by consolidating into the Fastly platform using Fastly Next-Gen WAF, CDN, and Compute, enables them to do more at lower total cost of ownership than with other cloud computing providers. Read more

QuantCDN QuantCDN boosts static and dynamic content delivery with a API-first platform powered by Fastly Read more

Stuff Stuff streamlines security by replatforming with Fastly resulting in a 98% cache offload efficiency Read more

Paramount Global Fastly partners with Paramount Global in its quest for innovation across multiple world-class streaming products. Read more

Nine Entertainment Nine chose the Fastly Next-Gen WAF and Managed Security Service for the security expertise, scalability, technology fit, and value. Read more

Winning Group Winning Group’s CTO Dax Lee and technology partner Section.io selected Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF based on our industry reputation and ability to meet the challenges the company faced. Read more

Bambora Bambora has joined forces with Worldline to bring the best payment services to a new home under one brand. Read more

Taboola As the largest platform for content recommendation, audience acquisition, and native advertising, Taboola provides those moments of next. Read more

trademe Trade Me is New Zealand’s favorite online marketplace and classifieds site. The success of such a large, busy, and image-heavy eCommerce site relies on optimizing customer journeys at a fast pace. Read more

OFX Microservices and API security for OFX’s International Wire Transfer Business Read more