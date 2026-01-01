Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Japan customer stories
- Sofascore
Sofascore delivers real-time sports data to 34.5 million users with Fastly.
- OpenStreetMap
OpenStreetMap scales to serve millions of users worldwide with Fastly
- DeNA
DeNA is a Japanese corporation that focuses on digital portals, mobile games, and e-commerce platforms.
- Mercari
Learn how Mercari addressed the increased workload of an on-premises email beacon system by migrating to edge computing.