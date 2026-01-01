Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Security customer stories
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- Blackpepper
Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly
- Khan Academy
Khan Academy delivers free education to millions globally with Fastly's edge cloud platform
- GIPHY
GIPHY handles tens of billions of requests daily with Fastly's edge cloud platform
- Bonnier News
Bonnier News improves site speed and SEO by replacing Akamai with Fastly Compute.
- The RealReal
The RealReal Protects Users Without Slowing Down Developers with Fastly.
- Magnolia
Magnolia reduces platform operating cost by 40% and achieves an annual growth rate of 20% with support from Fastly
- Roller
Learn how ROLLER uses Fastly to cut image latency from 95ms to 5ms & run custom edge logic, delivering frictionless guest experiences at global scale.
- Mindvalley
Mindvalley powers global personal growth platform with Fastly edge performance, security, and image optimization
- H10 Hotels
H10 Hotels delivers a superb ecommerce experience with Fastly and reduces origin traffic by more than 50%
- Watch Duty
Watch Duty manages millions of requests per minute during California wildfires with the help of Fastly
- USA TODAY Co.
USA TODAY Co. reduces bandwidth usage by 50% with Fastly security solutions
- Canstar
Canstar’s ability to streamline its toolset by consolidating into the Fastly platform using Fastly Next-Gen WAF, CDN, and Compute, enables them to do more at lower total cost of ownership than with other cloud computing providers.
- Contentful
Contentful cuts delivery time in half with Fastly Compute
- Outbrain
Outbrain builds full-stack advertising suite for the open internet with Fastly
- Speed Kit
Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10%
- Duolingo
Duolingo eliminates security gaps with Fastly Response Security Services
- River Island
River Island keeps customer experience a cut above with Fastly.
- Mastodon GmbH
Mastodon scales and protects social media app servers and reduces egress by 75%.