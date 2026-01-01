Blackpepper Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly Read more

Khan Academy Khan Academy delivers free education to millions globally with Fastly's edge cloud platform Read more

GIPHY GIPHY handles tens of billions of requests daily with Fastly's edge cloud platform Read more

Bonnier News Bonnier News improves site speed and SEO by replacing Akamai with Fastly Compute. Read more

The RealReal The RealReal Protects Users Without Slowing Down Developers with Fastly. Read more

Magnolia Magnolia reduces platform operating cost by 40% and achieves an annual growth rate of 20% with support from Fastly Read more

Roller Learn how ROLLER uses Fastly to cut image latency from 95ms to 5ms & run custom edge logic, delivering frictionless guest experiences at global scale. Read more

Mindvalley Mindvalley powers global personal growth platform with Fastly edge performance, security, and image optimization Read more

H10 Hotels H10 Hotels delivers a superb ecommerce experience with Fastly and reduces origin traffic by more than 50% Read more

Watch Duty Watch Duty manages millions of requests per minute during California wildfires with the help of Fastly Read more

USA TODAY Co. USA TODAY Co. reduces bandwidth usage by 50% with Fastly security solutions Read more

Canstar Canstar’s ability to streamline its toolset by consolidating into the Fastly platform using Fastly Next-Gen WAF, CDN, and Compute, enables them to do more at lower total cost of ownership than with other cloud computing providers. Read more

Contentful Contentful cuts delivery time in half with Fastly Compute Read more

Outbrain Outbrain builds full-stack advertising suite for the open internet with Fastly Read more

Speed Kit Fastly helps Speed Kit reduce LCP in high-traffic websites by 0.5 seconds — boosting conversion rates by 5-10% Read more

Duolingo Duolingo eliminates security gaps with Fastly Response Security Services Read more

River Island River Island keeps customer experience a cut above with Fastly. Read more