Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All eCommerce customer stories
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- Blackpepper
Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly
- Bukalapak Case Study
Bukalapak accelerates migration and fortifies security with Fastly edge cloud platform.
- The RealReal
The RealReal Protects Users Without Slowing Down Developers with Fastly.
- H10 Hotels
H10 Hotels delivers a superb ecommerce experience with Fastly and reduces origin traffic by more than 50%
- 1stdibs
1stDibs loads pages in under 50ms, delivering a fast, luxury experience with Fastly.
- River Island
River Island keeps customer experience a cut above with Fastly.
- Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons with Flexible Fastly: 50% latency reduction plus significant egress cost savings.
- THG
THG gains instantaneous delivery, developer control, and ups traffic by 30% with Fastly
- PPG
PPG trades up to Fastly's Next-Gen WAF for usability, visibility, and reliable blocking
- Life Time
Life Time delivers exceptional membership experiences with Fastly Edge Cloud Platform
- Brad's Deals
Brad’s Deals moves to the edge and slashes time-to-load with Fastly Compute
- Spread Group
With the Fastly CDN solution already working smoothly, Spread Group looked at the Fastly Next-Gen WAF as flexible security that could fit its ever-evolving platform like a glove.
- loveholidays
Boosting the conversion rate of one of the UK’s fastest growing travel brands with a full infrastructure migration to Fastly
- Winning Group
Winning Group’s CTO Dax Lee and technology partner Section.io selected Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF based on our industry reputation and ability to meet the challenges the company faced.
- BloomNation
With Fastly’s rate limiting features, BloomNation easily identifies malicious traffic and stops it from hitting their servers while reducing resource utilization and improving customer experience.
- Loveholidays video
Constant engineering innovation at this online travel agency delivers holidays that users love.
- trademe
Trade Me is New Zealand’s favorite online marketplace and classifieds site. The success of such a large, busy, and image-heavy eCommerce site relies on optimizing customer journeys at a fast pace.
- Litium
How Litium enables and accelerates business growth for itself and its ecommerce customers