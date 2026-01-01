Blackpepper Blackpepper delivers instant e-commerce experiences across New Zealand and Australia with Fastly Read more

Bukalapak Case Study Bukalapak accelerates migration and fortifies security with Fastly edge cloud platform. Read more

The RealReal The RealReal Protects Users Without Slowing Down Developers with Fastly. Read more

H10 Hotels H10 Hotels delivers a superb ecommerce experience with Fastly and reduces origin traffic by more than 50% Read more

1stdibs 1stDibs loads pages in under 50ms, delivering a fast, luxury experience with Fastly. Read more

River Island River Island keeps customer experience a cut above with Fastly. Read more

Bending Spoons Bending Spoons with Flexible Fastly: 50% latency reduction plus significant egress cost savings. Read more

THG THG gains instantaneous delivery, developer control, and ups traffic by 30% with Fastly Read more

PPG PPG trades up to Fastly's Next-Gen WAF for usability, visibility, and reliable blocking Read more

Life Time Life Time delivers exceptional membership experiences with Fastly Edge Cloud Platform Read more

Brad's Deals Brad’s Deals moves to the edge and slashes time-to-load with Fastly Compute Read more

Spread Group With the Fastly CDN solution already working smoothly, Spread Group looked at the Fastly Next-Gen WAF as flexible security that could fit its ever-evolving platform like a glove. Read more

loveholidays Boosting the conversion rate of one of the UK’s fastest growing travel brands with a full infrastructure migration to Fastly Read more

Winning Group Winning Group’s CTO Dax Lee and technology partner Section.io selected Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF based on our industry reputation and ability to meet the challenges the company faced. Read more

BloomNation With Fastly’s rate limiting features, BloomNation easily identifies malicious traffic and stops it from hitting their servers while reducing resource utilization and improving customer experience. Read more

Loveholidays video Constant engineering innovation at this online travel agency delivers holidays that users love. Read more

trademe Trade Me is New Zealand’s favorite online marketplace and classifieds site. The success of such a large, busy, and image-heavy eCommerce site relies on optimizing customer journeys at a fast pace. Read more