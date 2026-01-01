Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Nonprofit customer stories
- IAB Tech Lab
IAB Tech Lab Develops Agile Ad Tech Solution for Publishers with Fastly Compute
- Python Software Foundation (PSF)
Securing Python: Over a decade of PSF and Fastly empowering the community
- Mercy Corps
Mercy Corps increases uptime and achieves 30-60% conversion rate improvement with Fastly
- Ruby Central
Ruby Central: Powering 3 billion gem downloads per month with Fastly
- Mastodon GmbH
Mastodon scales and protects social media app servers and reduces egress by 75%.
- Kubernetes
Kubernetes ensures its scalability by relying on Fastly.
- Rust Foundation
Rust Foundation website seamlessly scales to meet 2-3x increase in demand with Fastly
- Python Software Foundation
Python Software Foundation’s open source developers enjoy fast, reliable support with PyPI and Fastly
- Drupal Association
Drupal Association migrates 100% of traffic to Fastly, optimizing performance for websites worldwide