Canstar Canstar’s ability to streamline its toolset by consolidating into the Fastly platform using Fastly Next-Gen WAF, CDN, and Compute, enables them to do more at lower total cost of ownership than with other cloud computing providers. Read more

Bambora Bambora has joined forces with Worldline to bring the best payment services to a new home under one brand. Read more

OFX Microservices and API security for OFX’s International Wire Transfer Business Read more

Betterment Betterment protects financial assets for 380K users with Fastly Next-Gen WAF Read more