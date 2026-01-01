Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All Financial services customer stories
- Canstar
Canstar’s ability to streamline its toolset by consolidating into the Fastly platform using Fastly Next-Gen WAF, CDN, and Compute, enables them to do more at lower total cost of ownership than with other cloud computing providers.
- Bambora
Bambora has joined forces with Worldline to bring the best payment services to a new home under one brand.
- OFX
Microservices and API security for OFX’s International Wire Transfer Business
- Betterment
Betterment protects financial assets for 380K users with Fastly Next-Gen WAF
- RVU
How tech company RVU leverages Fastly’s edge cloud platform to build a layer of consistency across the back end of its market comparison sites and apps.