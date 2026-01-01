Innovators choose Fastly
Learn how companies across industries rely on Fastly’s platform to deliver better business outcomes
All User-generated content customer stories
- Squarespace
Squarespace launches entrepreneurs with fast, personalized experiences powered by Fastly
- WikiHow
Here’s how Fastly’s edge cloud platform helps wikiHow meet growing user expectations by providing the most up-to-date articles in real time.
- Yelp
Learn why Yelp trusts Fastly’s edge cloud platform to provide delightful, secure, and scalable experiences for its millions of users.
- Wanelo
Wanelo boosts mobile performance, slashes response times scaling 1000% with Fastly
- Foursquare
Foursquare switches to Fastly, sees immediate API performance gains in mobile app
- Imgur
Fastly's flexible and transparent CDN helped Imgur easily deploy configuration changes and improve Imgur's internal processes.