Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All API security resources
- Total Economic Impact™ of Fastly Application Security Solutions
Discover how Fastly's web application and API protection (WAAP) solutions delivered a 235% ROI and $4.23M in net benefits over three years.
- 4 Strategic Principles of Modern Web App and API Security
Discover the four essential principles that will help you stay ahead of attackers and build secure, high-quality applications in today's cloud-native world.
- ESG Report: Balancing Requirements for Application Protection
Learn how organizations are adapting their protection strategies in this exclusive report from Enterprise Strategy Group.
- Fastly Plan for Peak Webinar Series: Fastly DDoS Protection
Introducing Fastly DDoS Protection—our new adaptive solution that automatically mitigates disruptive, distributed application DDoS attacks with a single click.