Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All eBook resources
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- 4 Strategic Principles of Modern Web App and API Security
Discover the four essential principles that will help you stay ahead of attackers and build secure, high-quality applications in today's cloud-native world.
- Directors’ Guide to Improving Security Performance
Five performance multipliers of a modern WAF include: efficacy, flexibility, data enrichment, observability, and developer productivity.
- Cybersecurity at the Crossroads
New Global Security Research Report
- Platform Engineering Roadmap
Guide to improving reliability, productivity, resilience, and predictability in modern application development.
- Improving Performance with a Modern WAF
Don't let security slow you down. A modern WAF empowers your entire organization to create more, faster.
- Guide to Faster Site, App, and API Performance with Your CDN
Leverage these 3 key strategies to deliver faster and seamless user experiences.
- Edge Cloud Platform Buyer Guide
Harness the information you need to find a reliable edge cloud platform you can trust.
- Buyers Guide for WAF
This checklist will help you ask the right questions and judge the different options on what really matters so that you can select the best option.
- Edge Computing Buyer Guide
Harness the information you need to find a reliable edge computing platform you can trust.
- Buyers Guide for CDN
Navigate the CDN landscape confidently and find your perfect fit.
- Guide to the modern CDN ebook
After reading, you’ll understand why it’s time to rethink your legacy CDN and what to look for in a new one.
- The Modern Application Development Playbook
How to solve the biggest challenges in app development by shifting to the edge.
- The Ecommerce Edge
Winning business with performant, scalable, and secure content delivery
- Simplified Image Optimization
How modern CDN image handling unlocks big gains for site and application performance.
- Identifying Web Attack Indicators
This white paper examines malicious web request patterns for the most common web attack methods.
- Strategies to improve video delivery in a multi-CDN environment
See how Fastly Media shield can improve ROI and address the four primary shortcomings of multi-CDN deployments.
- 5 Reasons your Company Needs a Modern CDN
Make smart investments to deliver fast, engaging and excellent customer experiences with a modern CDN.
- Delivering from the edge for online retail eBook
Better site performance with lower TCO? Let us show four ways you can achieve just that with an edge cloud.