4 Strategic Principles of Modern Web App and API Security Discover the four essential principles that will help you stay ahead of attackers and build secure, high-quality applications in today's cloud-native world. Read this eBook

Directors’ Guide to Improving Security Performance Five performance multipliers of a modern WAF include: efficacy, flexibility, data enrichment, observability, and developer productivity. Read this eBook

Platform Engineering Roadmap Guide to improving reliability, productivity, resilience, and predictability in modern application development. Read this eBook

Improving Performance with a Modern WAF Don't let security slow you down. A modern WAF empowers your entire organization to create more, faster. Read this eBook

Edge Cloud Platform Buyer Guide Harness the information you need to find a reliable edge cloud platform you can trust. Read this eBook

Buyers Guide for WAF This checklist will help you ask the right questions and judge the different options on what really matters so that you can select the best option. Read this eBook

Edge Computing Buyer Guide Harness the information you need to find a reliable edge computing platform you can trust. Read this eBook

Buyers Guide for CDN Navigate the CDN landscape confidently and find your perfect fit. Read this eBook

Guide to the modern CDN ebook After reading, you’ll understand why it’s time to rethink your legacy CDN and what to look for in a new one. Read this eBook

The Modern Application Development Playbook How to solve the biggest challenges in app development by shifting to the edge. Read this eBook

The Ecommerce Edge Winning business with performant, scalable, and secure content delivery Read this eBook

Simplified Image Optimization How modern CDN image handling unlocks big gains for site and application performance. Read this eBook

Identifying Web Attack Indicators This white paper examines malicious web request patterns for the most common web attack methods. Read this eBook

Strategies to improve video delivery in a multi-CDN environment See how Fastly Media shield can improve ROI and address the four primary shortcomings of multi-CDN deployments. Read this eBook

5 Reasons your Company Needs a Modern CDN Make smart investments to deliver fast, engaging and excellent customer experiences with a modern CDN. Read this eBook