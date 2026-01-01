Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Video resources
- What is AI at the Edge? How Fastly's Response Caching Aims to Reduce Costs and Improve Performance
In this "What Is/How To," Kate Holterhoff of RedMonk chats with Andrew Betts and Dora Militaru, who demo Fastly Compute, a WebAssembly-powered platform that supports any language, enabling developers to rethink application architectures at the edge.
- A RedMonk Conversation: WASM Component Model with Fastly
A RedMonk Conversation: WASM Component Model with Fastly
- A RedMonk Conversation: How Fastly is Keeping Open Source Sustainable in the Age of the Licensing Rug Pull
A RedMonk Conversation: How Fastly is Keeping Open Source Sustainable in the Age of the Licensing Rug Pull
- A RedMonk Conversation: Kelly Shortridge Talks Security at Fastly
A RedMonk Conversation: Kelly Shortridge Talks Security at Fastly
- What it takes to be a technical leader
Web Summit 2023, Fastly Co-Founder Simon Wistow joined a panel with Emil Eifrem Founder & CEO of Neo4j, Nylas Co-Founder & CTO Christine Spang, hosted by NPR's Bobby Allyn, for a conversation around what it takes to become leader of a large tech company.
- A RedMonk Conversation: You Don’t Need to be Afraid of the Bleeding Edge in Tech Adoption
A RedMonk Conversation: You Don’t Need to be Afraid of the Bleeding Edge in Tech Adoption
- Reviving the spirit of the open web
Reviving the spirit of the open web
- Fastly's Cloud CDN
Fastly's Cloud CDN
- SmartParse Detection Technology
SmartParse Detection Technology
- Waging War Against Bots, Not Customers | Fastly + Forrester
Join Forrester Principal Analyst Sandy Carielli and experts from Frontier Airlines, Stripe, Zopa Bank, and Fastly as we explore how to effectively combat bots without compromising user experience.
- Wading Into the Wide World of WAF
Fastly Staff Product Manager, Daniel Corbett, joined the team at Security Weekly to discuss the latest in WAF and what makes Fastly Next-Gen WAF unique.
- Fastly's Modern CDN
Fastly's CDN is fully configurable and designed to work seamlessly with your technology stack. Real-time visibility and control allow you to spot issues and push changes in seconds. We take advantage of modern architecture to deliver a secure, scalable user experience designed to meet the needs of today’s websites and applications.
- Fastly Product Overview: Image Optimizer
Image optimization doesn’t have to mean more manual work for your team or investing in a costly dedicated solution. Fastly's Image Optimizer can cut page load times to delight your visitors and improve search engine rankings — all without burdening your team.
- How to GRC Your DevOps
Understand ways to calibrate GRC and DevOps needs so that they work in reciprocal ways to compliments each other.
- Fastly Next-Gen WAF Overview
See why companies are relying on our Next-Gen Web Application Firewall (WAF) to protect websites, apps, and APIs.